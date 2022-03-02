A DOG rescued from a run-down barn with more than 40 others is still looking for a home.

Five-year-old Charlie has been in the care of the RSPCA in Newport for more than 400 days and despite a lot of love for the ‘cheeky chappy’, he is yet to find a permanent home.

Charlie – the centre’s longest staying resident - was among 45 dogs found in a run-down outbuilding in Ceredigion in January last year. On his arrival at the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, he was so nervous that he stayed in the corner of his kennel for six weeks.

But now he has transformed into what staff are calling a ‘wonderful companion.’ Centre manager Nikki Tutton said: “We know there is so much love out there for Charlie who is such a cheeky chappy who really has transformed since he first came to us all those months ago.

“We have got to know him so well over the past year and a bit, and he is going to make such a wonderful companion.”

Charlie’s transformation from nervous and withdrawn into the ‘cheeky chappy’ took some time – he didn’t step out of his kennel at the centre until May - and he is still a bit frightened of some new sights and sounds.

“Charlie has come on in leaps and bounds,” Ms Tutton said. “He really is a different dog altogether. He has such a beautiful personality and loves a cwtch from his carers.”

Could you provide the perfect home for Charlie?





Charlie needs a patient and quiet adult-only home which will allow him to get used to different noises slowly.

He would benefit from a big garden to allow for space to bond with his new family in a bigger space.

He could live with another calm and confident male dog or a neutered female who could help with his progress in dealing with everyday life.

More details about Charlie and how to apply to adopt him are available online.