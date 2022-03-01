THE cost of petrol at the stations in Newport and Gwent which offer the cheapest prices has risen – as the Ukraine conflict raises concerns about fuel prices.

While the forecourts listed below remain the best bet in terms of paying the least amount to feed your engines, it is clear to see that petrol prices are trending in one direction – upwards.

Usually, it takes a couple of months to see prices rising, but just seven days after we last took a look at the petrol prices across our region, the difference is clear to see.

While the pricetag in many places has only risen by one pence per litre, the cost of fillling up a whole tank, and doing so again-and-again, has the tendency to add up.

And what’s more, prices are only rising.

According to leading industry figures, the situation is actually much worse outside of Gwent, too.

Across the UK, the average diesel price has now risen above £1.50 per litre.

As for petrol, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday, February 28, was 149.22p.

That is up from 147.77p a week earlier.

While this has yet to happen locally – for the most part, at least - this happening soon is a realistic prospect.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “A rise of 1.5p in the average cost of a litre of petrol over the space of just seven days serves to highlight what a torrid time drivers are having at the pumps at the moment.

“This is on top of the 2p increase they had already suffered during the first three weeks of February.

“Drivers will be wondering if prices will ever stop rising, but the conflict in Ukraine is only likely to make matters worse.

“Diesel hitting a new all-time will also put yet more pressure on businesses who depend on the fuel and will likely lead to higher prices for consumers as they inevitably pass on their increasing costs.”

While there are a number of factors at play, the fact that Russia is the largest exporter of fuel in the world, is one major contributor.

Much of the western world, including the UK, has imposed sanctions on Russia for their invasion of Ukraine, and since the date of the invasion, fuel prices have spiked.

Newport and Gwent’s cheapest petrol prices: What you need to know

Below, you can find the petrol stations in our area offering the lowest petrol prices.

For the most part, the same petrol stations are offering the cheapest deals – though the costs have risen.

It is clear to see that petrol stations near to Monmouth are where the rising costs will hit the wallet hardest.

The latest figures come from fuel experts petrolprices.com.

Newport (and surrounding area – five miles)

Sainsbury’s Cwmbran – 144.9p;

Asda Pill – 145.7p;

Asda Newport – 145.7p;

Sainsbury’s Newport – 145.9p;

Tesco Extra Newport – 145.9p.

Monmouth (and surrounding area – five miles)

Applegreen Ross-on-Wye (Daff-Y-Nant services north) – 149.8p;

Esso A40 Monmouth eastbound – 151.9p;

Texaco Coleford – 152.9p;

Esso A40 Monmouth westbound – 152.9p

Shell A40 Symonds Yat services eastbound – 153.9p.

Blaenau Gwent (and surrounding area – five miles)

Gulf Blaina – 142.9p;

Tesco Abertillery – 142.9p;

Morrisons Ebbw Vale – 145.9p;

Murco Brynmawr – 146.9p;

Tesco Ebbw Vale – 147.9p.

Caerphilly (and surrounding area – five miles)