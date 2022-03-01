VOLUNTEERS are searching for a missing cat in Caerphilly.
Nova went missing from her home in High Street, Abertridwr, on Tuesday, February 8 and Animal Search UK will be taking to the streets tomorrow – March 2 – to join the search for her.
The one-year-old female cat is black with a small white patch on her chest. She is an indoor cat who hadn’t been out prior to going missing. She is very shy and nervous around strangers.
Her owners are very concerned about her after the storms – and because she needs to eat a specific diet due to a medical condition.
Her owners said: “We’re quite worried about her due to the storms we’ve had, especially as she’s an indoor cat.”
Nova is neutered and microchipped and residents in Abertridwr are urged to check their outbuildings and under their cars for the missing cat.
Animal Search UK is a missing pet organisation, with more than 25 years’ experience. The organisation is urging anyone who may have seen Nova or has any information about her to call the team on 0800 4 320 340 and quote the reference ALP285874. They can also be contacted through their website www.animalsearchuk.co.uk
