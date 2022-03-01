THE DUKE and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day in Abergavenny and Blaenavon to celebrate St David’s Day.

The royals learned about the importance of local producers and the role of agriculture within the Welsh economy, as well as programmes which support local children and young people – and found out some local history too.

Prince William and Kate stopped off first at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, where they shared how their children had helped with their animals during half term.

Gary and Jess Yeomans, both 50, run the farm, which produces goats’ milk and has supplied a local cheesemaker for the past two decades.

William told his hosts the children had been getting involved on the farm and the Duchess mentioned she also had farming running in her veins.

She told her hosts: “I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer. I will have to find out which one it was. It was just after the First World War.”

William and Kate in Abergavenny. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

After leaving the farm, the royal couple received a warm welcome as they arrived in Abergavenny town centre. Children from Cantref Primary School and Monmouthshire County Council’s Flying Start group were lined up outside the historic market hall to greet the royal couple.

Inside the market hall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time meeting some of the local producers and hearing their stories first-hand.

Carol Davies and Christine Hughes of Nuth’s Quality Fruit & Veg, which has been trading in Abergavenny Market for 107 years, said: “It was really lovely to see them. Nothing could be better than this, it’s really put Abergavenny on the map.”

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking to traders in Abergavenny Market. Picture: Nanette Hepburn

Nicky Hurst of Country Fare has been trading in the market for 35 years.

She said: “The royal couple asked about our cheeses. The Duchess was particularly interested in the goat cheeses as they had just visited a goat farm. The Duke of Cambridge asked about Welsh cheese and revealed his favourite variety as well – Kaltbach!

“This visit has been brilliant for the town.”

Following a trip to Abergavenny, the royal couple visited youngsters at the Hwb in Blaenavon – a service which provides a safe space and support for up to 600 children and young people in the town.

There, they spoke with members of the Hwb’s Carebusters group about the work the service does and how it has helped them.

William and Kate speak with members of the Carebusters group at the Hwb in Blaenavon.

Bryony, 12, was one of the Carebusters group to speak with the Duke and Duchess.

“It was exciting, but I was also a bit nervous,” she said.

“There’s not a lot of people who understand what we have been through, so it’s really important to us that everyone at Carebusters has been through the same thing. It’s a safe space where no-one is going to judge you.

“They said we should be us. It was nice that they were listening to what we were saying and they understood.”

The royal couple then tried their hands at making Welsh cakes, while speaking to more young people about the Hwb.

Prince William tries his hand at making Welsh cakes.

Thomas, 13, has been going to the Hwb for almost three years, and spoke with Prince William as he made some Welsh cakes.

“He asked me what it is like at the Hwb, what it was like during the pandemic, and if his Welsh cakes were any good,” said Thomas.

“They were unique. They were a bit thin and out of shape.”

However, Thomas added that he would definitely like to invite the Duke and Duchess back to teach the future king how to improve his Welsh cakes.

Ashleigh Taylor, director of the Hwb, said: “It was an absolute thrill to have the Duke and Duchess visit us.

“These young people are from an exceptionally deprived background so for them to be recognised and celebrated by the Duke and Duchess, it was wonderful to see. And it’s recognition for the immense work my staff and partners put in.”

The royal couple then visited the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre, where the World Heritage Youth Ambassadors taught them about Blaenavon’s mining history.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the town's World Heritage Youth Ambassadors who taught them about Blaenavon’s history.

“Can you imagine that, being five years old and being down the pits. School doesn’t seem so bad does it,” William said to the children.

“More places and communities should have projects like this,” Kate said as she thanked the children.

They then planted a cherry tree outside the heritage centre as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – celebrating her platinum jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge planting a tree in Blaenavon as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The children then gave the royals caps – making them honorary youth ambassadors – flowers, and gifts from the town for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Leader of Torfaen council Anthony Hunt said: “It was lovely to have them here on St David’s Day. It was particularly lovely as their visit focused on children – and hopefully this visit will live long in their memories.

“At the same time, I’m pleased some of the people who work here [at the World Heritage Centre] and at the Hwb could show the work they do.”