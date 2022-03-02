PART of the M4 at Newport will be closed in the coming weeks to allow for ‘essential’ repairs.
The repairs are to four structures as part of bridge maintenance between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 27 at High Cross.
The work will begin on Tuesday, March 8 and will end on Wednesday, April 13.
During the works, there will be full closures of certain points of the motorway during the night to minimise disruption.
All the closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.
The M4 westbound will be closed between junction 24 at the Colda and junction 26 at Malpas from 8pm on the following days until 6am the following day:
- Tuesday, March 8;
- Wednesday, March 9;
- Monday, March 28;
- Tuesday, March 29;
- Thursday, March 31.
The M4 westbound will be closed between junction J24 at the Coldra and junction 27 at High Cross from 8pm on the following days until 6am the following day:
- Thursday, March 10;
- Wednesday, March 30;
- Friday, April 1.
The M4 eastbound will be closed between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 26 at Malpas from 8pm on the following days until 6am the following day:
- Monday, March 14;
- Tuesday, March 15;
- Thursday, March 17;
- Monday, March 21;
- Wednesday, March 23;
- Monday, April 4;
- Tuesday, April 5;
- Wednesday, April 13.
The M4 eastbound will be closed between junction J24 at the Coldra and junction 27 at High Cross from 8pm on the following days until 6am the following day:
- Wednesday, March 16;
- Tuesday, March 22;
- Friday, March 25.
There will be a diversion in place during the closures along the A48 between junction 24 at the Coldra and junction 28 at Tredegar Park.
