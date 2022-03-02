ANIMAL lovers in Gwent are being urged to volunteer with a charity in Newport to help look after sick, injured and homeless animals.

Blue Cross – which has a rehoming and advice unit in Willenhall Street in Newport – is looking for foster carers to look after cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs until they can be permanently rehomed.

Gaynor, a foster carer for five years with the charity, said: “I find this role extremely rewarding as well as working alongside an amazing, friendly dedicated team.

“It is a great opportunity to help care for pets in need before they find their forever homes. The fostering process is very well-organised and it’s a great feeling when you see the animals moving onto a happy home, especially when we receive lovely photos and updates of how both pets and new owners are getting on.”

MORE NEWS:

Georgie Riley, centre manager at Blue Cross’ centre in Newport said: “We desperately need more foster carers like Gaynor to help us to help more animals in the area, especially guinea pigs and rabbits.

“Our pets really benefit from spending time in loving homes and out pet fostering could be perfect for people who are unable to have a pet full-time.”

What does fostering an animal involve?





Ms Riley said: “Our volunteer foster carers provide and temporary home and care for our animals until we can find loving forever homes for them. They can also help many small animals to grow in confidence and help us to understand the kind of forever home we need to find for them.”

Fosterers care for pets in their own homes. The pets may be recovering from operations, be too young to rehome or struggling with life in the centre. They could also be pregnant pets or litters.

Blue Cross will provide the equipment needed and costs for food and veterinary treatment.

Fosterers need to:

Live within 45 minutes of the centre;

Be responsible for providing all the care the animal needs – feeding, exercising, cleaning, socialising, giving medication and grooming;

Have space for a small pet either indoors or outdoors – pets do benefit from time outside in a garden;

Have time to feed, clean and socialise the pets each day.

Previous experience is beneficial but is not necessary.

For more information on volunteering opportunities at Blue Cross Newport visit www.bluecross.org.uk/volunteer or call the rehoming and advice unit on 0300 777 1590.