The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Newport and Gwent this morning.
Thick fog is expected to make driving conditions difficult this morning, and as a result a yellow weather warning is in place.
The warning will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday.
It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
What to expect from Met Office weather warning in Newport and Gwent
This is what the Met Office is warning to expect:
- Difficult, and in places dangerous driving conditions with journeys taking longer than usual.
- There is a chance of delays to flights.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Very moist air, associated with a frontal system slowly moving northwards, is arriving into south-western parts of the UK.
“As cloud above it thins, and rain eases, this will allow a period of thick low cloud and fog to continue to develop, settle onto hills, and expand northwards with visibilities below 50 m in a few places.
“Fog should gradually lift into low cloud this morning, with visibility slowly improving.”
Where in Wales is covered by the Met Office weather warning
This is everywhere in the country affected by this morning’s yellow weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
