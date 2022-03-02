NEWPORT-BORN Hollywood star Michael Sheen has announced that he is to become a father for a third time.
The actor, 53, told his nearly 580,000 Twitter followers that his partner Anna Lundberg is pregnant.
Sharing a picture of his hands on her growing baby bump, Mr Sheen said: “…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight.”
The Good Omens star’s Swedish girlfriend gave birth to a baby girl in 2019 who the couple named Lyra.
Welsh actor Mr Sheen has a daughter, Lily, 22, from his previous relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.
The screen star also dated comedian Sarah Silverman for around four years, with the pair living in Los Angeles.
