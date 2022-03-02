NEWPORT County AFC are running out of options for Saturday’s derby against Bristol Rovers after a defensive headache was added to the loss of midfielder Robbie Willmott for a month.

Exiles stalwart Willmott limped off in the first half of Saturday’s League Two win over Tranmere Rovers.

He missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green and County’s stretched squad will have to cope without him until April.

That is better news that County initially feared with the 31-year-old likely to boost them for the run-in as they hunt the play-offs and potentially automatic promotion.

“Robbie will probably be out for three to four weeks so will miss a chunk of games,” said manager James Rowberry.

“The way I flip it is that he will be back for the important run at the end, at least we will have him back when we might need him.”

The boss has a selection headache next to Mickey Demetriou at the heart of his defence after James Clarke was sent off for two bookings against Forest Green.

Priestley Farquharson’s season is over because of a knee issue and on-loan Coventry centre-back Josh Pask is out until the closing weeks of the season because of a hamstring strain.

That leaves Rowberry with the option of moving right-back Cameron Norman inside or dropping Scot Bennett back, although the loss of Willmott impacts the ability to do the latter.

Another option is to return to a 3-5-2 with Matty Dolan in the central role to give extra cover to Norman.

“Cameron had a great upbringing at Norwich so he has an all-round approach where he can play in a variety of positions,” aid Rowberry. “I am quite comfortable with where he plays.”

“I will think that one through because we need to still continue to play our own game,” he continued.

“There is a conundrum in everything that we do but I am really happy with what we have got at this moment.

“I’d like to have fewer players injured and none suspended but this is part and parcel of what we do and why we are in the game. I love the challenge and I come into work with a smile on my face.”

Rowberry said last week that there is no option to recall up-and-coming defender Joe Woodiwiss from his loan at Merthyr.

County are also without striker Courtney Baker-Richardson for five weeks, although Rob Street has performed well in his absence and there are still plenty of options up front.