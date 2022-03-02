MOTHER'S Day is fast approaching and even if you’re not one for gifts, nothing says love like the gift of chocolate.

And there's plenty to choose from! We've listed some of the best Mother's Day-themed chocolates available for you to treat your mum to. Or even to treat yourself!

Hotel Chocolat

Happy Mother’s Day H-box - For £13.50 you can get your loved one a selection of the most iconic chocolates, from fudge sundae, Italian Piedmont hazelnuts, and even Carrot Cake.

Happy Mother’s Day Sleekster - For £23.50 you can get 27 gorgeous chocolates with loads of different flavours from Eton Mess, Caramel Cheesecake, Champagne truffle, and Cherry Deluxe.

Happy Mother's Day Sleekster. (Hotel Chocolat)

The Chocolate & Fizz Collection- Get a huge selection of chocolates and a bottle of fizz all for £29.50 with Classic Champagne Truffles Selector, Everything Mini Selection, Salted Caramel Chocolate Puddles, the Salted Caramel Nano Slab, and 70% Dark Fruit and Nut Nano Slab.

The Velvetiser- The iconic chic hot chocolate machine creates barista-grade hot chocolate in just 2.5 minutes, the viral sensation is the perfect present for any hot chocolate lover, you can get it now for £99.95.

Thorntons

With Love Spring Collection- You can buy your loved one a selection of yummy chocolates for just £8.50, with orange, soft vanilla, buttery caramel, and more included.

Thorntons Chocolate and Prosecco Hamper- The set comes with a luxury bottle of prosecco, a continental selection, Salted Caramel Sensation, Hazelnut Delight and a lace heart.

And if you buy it now you can save £5, making the new price just £35 instead of £40, the offer ends on March 13 so you'll need to be quick.

Afternoon Tea Gift Set- The set has all you need for a chocolate afternoon tea, with teas, shortbread, jam, and chocolate all included.

You can buy it now and save £5 with the exclusive offer that ends on March 3, meaning it's all yours for just £25.

Guylian

Guylian Praliné Sea Shells- Get the iconic chocolates that are made from only the finest and premium Belgian chocolate, you can buy a box now for just £5.

Guylian Master’s Selection- You can get a selection of Master's Selection boxes that features a range of exotic flavours and makes the perfect present for any chocolate lover.

Guylian Master's Selection. (Guylian)

Cadbury

Mother's Day Treasure Box- You can bag loads of chocolates for your mum with roses, five chocolate bars of your choice, and a special Mother's Day bar of chocolate, buy it now for just £10.

Mother's Day with Love Milk Tray Box- Get the large double layer of milk chocolates with a range of chocolates for just £10.

Mum's Chocolate Basket- Get all the chocolates you could ever want and a lovely woven basket.

The baskets include Roses, Milk Tray, Hot Chocolate, Buttons, Bournville, and Dairy Milk with a 'Love You Mum' gift sleeve you can buy it now for just £30.