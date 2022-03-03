A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ANGEL TAYLOR, 19, of Meadow Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Newbridge, on August 8, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

STACEY FLOOK, 35, of Feering Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 26 months after she pleaded guilty to driving with 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Duckpool Road on January 22.

She was ordered to pay £380 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATYAS SZABO, 27, of Lysaght Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Corporation Road on September 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIAN MARIE JONES, 34, of Brynwern, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine in Newport on August 21, 2021.

DANIEL KEVIN GRIFFITHS, 31, of Dale View, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A449 in Usk on August 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIA LOUISE ALLEN, 36, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted causing criminal damage to doors in Pontymister on January 23.

She was ordered to pay £357 in compensation, costs and surcharge.

MATTHEW GERALD LLOYD, 38, of Saffron Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN MARK HODDER, 31, of Oakland Terrace, Crumlin, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on High Street, Blackwood, on January 22.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.