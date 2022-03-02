THE carcasses of a pigeon, two ducks, and a coot which were seemingly deliberately shot dead have been found at a Newport pond.

RSPCA Cymru has launched an investigation into the attack at Lliswerry Pond, which is thought to have taken place between 5pm on Monday, February 28, and 7.30am Tuesday, March 1.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith said: “This needless, cruel attack has left several birds dead and one injured with the dead pigeon found in a Footlocker carrier bag.

The deliberate shooting incident is believed to have happened between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. (Picture: RSPCA)

“All of the animals have been shot at and it is unclear how much suffering these injuries would have caused.

“Approximately 20 ducks and coots are missing from the pond as well so it is likely that there were more animals killed, injured or at the very least spooked during the incident.”

RSPCA Cymru is now appealing for information to try and find out who might be responsible.

Ms Smith added: “If anyone saw this incident or has any information that may help us we’d appreciate it if they'd call us on our inspectorate appeal line 0300 123 8018. They can quote incident number 817950”.

“It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing harm to defenseless birds. This appears to be a deliberate act of cruelty and I am appealing for anyone with information as to who shot these birds to get in touch.

“We would also like to remind members of the public that all wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take them during the close season* without a licence.”

Anyone who witnesses incidents in which an animal has been shot or targeted by someone using a rifle or airgun should contact the RSPCA’s national cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.