THE FA Cup Fifth Round is already under way this weekend, with teams battling it out to see if they can be among the final eight sides in the competition.
At the time of writing Manchester City and Crystal Palace saw off Championship opposition in Peterborough United and Stoke City respectively, whilst Middlesbrough caused another shock in defeating Tottenham on Tuesday night.
Boreham Wood remain the only non-league side left in the FA Cup, and after defeating AFC Wimbledon and AFC Bournemouth in the previous rounds, will travel to Premier League Everton to see if they could pull off another upset.
Only one tie will see two teams from outside the Premier League face each other, which will involve two high-flying Championship sides in Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.
The #EmiratesFACup fifth round TV picks have been selected! 📺— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 10, 2022
Which games will you be watching? 👀 pic.twitter.com/j8YESCv4oS
All the teams will only have one match to reach the next stage as there will not be any replays should the match finish in a draw.
When will the FA Cup Quarter Final take place?
The Quarter Final draw will take place on Thursday, March 3, prior to Everton's game against Boreham Wood.
Taking place at Wembley Stadium, the draw will be made by England manager Gareth Southgate and will be shown live in the UK on ITV.
It commence around 7.45pm, with coverage for the tie starting at 7.30pm on ITV, while the Everton and Boreham Wood clash will kick off at 8.15pm.
Additionally, it will be streamed live on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.
When will the FA Cup Quarter Finals take place?
The quarter-finals will be played between Friday, March 18 and Monday. March 21, with winning clubs picking up £360,000 from the competition's prize fund.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.