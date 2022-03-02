THERE have been two new deaths relating to Covid-19 in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
A total of eight deaths have been recorded Wales-wide, which means Wales' total death toll for the entire pandemic is now at 7,001.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,184, according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 808 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 141 were in the Gwent region - a fall on Tuesday's case numbers.
Newport recorded the highest number of new cases with 44, Caerphilly recorded 37, 28 were recorded in Blaenau Gwent, 20 in Torfaen and 12 in Monmouthshire.
Cases by Welsh local authority area:
- Anglesey - 6
- Blaenau Gwent - 28
- Bridgend – 25
- Caerphilly – 37
- Cardiff – 97
- Carmarthenshire – 85
- Ceredigion - 13
- Conwy - 21
- Denbighshire - 21
- Flintshire - 39
- Gwynedd - 25
- Merthyr Tydfil - 8
- Monmouthshire - 12
- Neath Port Talbot - 43
- Newport – 44
- Pembrokeshire - 26
- Powys - 19
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 57
- Swansea – 60
- Torfaen - 20
- Vale of Glamorgan – 37
- Wrexham - 40
- Unknown location - 7
- Resident outside Wales – 38
