CENTRE Max Clark is relishing a new start at the Dragons after signing from Bath on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old Welsh-qualified back will head for Rodney Parade in the summer to reshape the midfield alongside up-and-coming Aneurin Owen.

Combative Clark came through the ranks at Bath and has made 85 appearances for the English Premiership side, playing both 12 and 13.

The Bridgend-born centre played for England Under-20s and turned down a place on Wales’ tour to face Tonga and Samoa in 2017 while keeping his international options open.

If Clark goes well with the Dragons then he will be a contender for Test honours and he is excited by a change of environment after being at the Rec since the age of 13.

“I’m unbelievably excited for what’s to come at Dragons,” he said. “It’s a new challenge for me and I feel it’s what’s needed to move forward as a player.

“Looking at next season’s squad, I have high hopes for our future and look for forward to making a contribution to our success.”

HIT: Max Clark on defensive duty for Bath against Leinster

Clark is the Dragons’ fifth confirmed signing for next season after deals were agreed with Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Ospreys loosehead Rhodri Jones, Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale and Clermont fly-half JJ Hanrahan.

“Max is a talented young player who is eager to join us and start a new chapter, after spending his entire career at Bath,” said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

“He’s a very ambitious player who really wants to impress in Wales and become a key part of what we are building for the years ahead.”

The Dragons allowed former Wales and Lions powerhouse Jamie Roberts to leave his contract early at the start of the year to be reunited with his family in Australia and play for the Waratahs.

Owen and strong-running Jack Dixon are under contract for next season while dependable stalwart Adam Warren’s deal expires in the summer, a fate shared by Cory Allen and Tom Griffiths.

Wales international Allen was signed lasst year despite being on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury and is yet to appear while former Saracens centre Griffiths has spent the season with Coventry in the English Championship.