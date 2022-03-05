RESIDENTS of a Newport cul-de-sac where a bridge was closed almost seven months ago over fears it might collapse say they’re ‘heartbroken’ that plans to close an emergency entrance to the street are going ahead.

Households on Forge Mews in Bassaleg received a letter on Tuesday evening from Newport City Council which confirmed the emergency entrance – which provides the only vehicle access to the street off the A467 by-pass – will close on Monday, March 7.

The emergency entrance has been the only vehicle access to the street since the Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed in August last year.

Temporary traffic measures that have been in place will also be removed.

Residents stand in the emergency entrance way created after Old Bassaleg Bridge was closed over fears it would collapse last summer.

It follows weeks of frustration from residents with the council’s decision to close the emergency entrance in January.

The plans mean residents will have to park their cars in designated parking bays at nearby Viaduct Way and walk across Old Bassaleg Bridge – which reopened to pedestrians in January – back to their homes.

This sparked worry about how elderly residents – particularly those in wheelchairs – would manage, as well as other safety concerns about access to the road in an emergency.

Parking bays have been installed for residents on Viaduct Way - which will mean they have to cross Old Bassaleg Bridge to get to their homes.

Alison Williams – who lives on Forge Mews – said the news the closure is going ahead had left residents anxious.

“It’s heart-breaking,” she said. “That’s 19 households that they’ve completely swept under the carpet – none of us have been able to sleep because we’re all so upset.

“We just feel like we’ve been brushed off. All we wanted was for them to talk to us – to meet us face-to-face so we could have a civil chat about our concerns – but they can’t even give us that.

“Once again, we’ve not been consulted – they’re just going ahead and doing what they want.”

Residents say they will continue to fight Newport City Council with regards to their living situation.

In a letter sent to residents, and seen by the Argus, Newport City Council addressed some of the grievances households raised in a formal complaint made to the authority – but they feel not all were considered.

“Of the 30 grievances we have – they’ve addressed four of them,” Ms Williams added.

“They’ve given us a rushed response to our concerns around car insurance increases, walking to our homes from Viaduct Way as well as worries about if emergency vehicles need to enter the road and anti-social behaviour.”

The letter says that the emergency access arrangements were always proposed to be a 'temporary measure' and that they were not sustainable in the long term because of 'significant road traffic' on the A467.

Some residents erected a sign in frustration with the council's decision to close the emergency entrance.

“We have taken time to carefully consider each and every matter raised individually and in a group before concluding the review and communicating this update,” the letter reads.

It acknowledges concerns about parking away from properties on Forge Mews but says there are numerous examples of “residential areas where there is no immediate parking facilities available”.

The council adds that emergency vehicles will access the site through a padlocked entrance and also dismissed worries around anti-social behaviour in the area – saying they would continue to work with the police to address issues.

But the council did not make any mention in the letter about what the next steps would be to repair Old Bassaleg Bridge – which closed back in August last year over fears it was near collapse.

Old Bassaleg Bridge has been closed since August.

“We’re not going to give in,” Ms Williams said.

“The atmosphere down here right now is so bad – this is all because of the council’s neglect in taking care of the bridge.

“If there is an emergency and someone dies because precious time was lost trying to open a padlock to get into the street – who is going to be held accountable for that? Somebody does.

“We’re sure us parking on Viaduct Way will have a knock on effect on the residents there.”

Ms Williams confirmed that residents still intend to take their complaint to the ombudsman in response to the council’s latest communication.

Newport City Council did not respond to request for comment.