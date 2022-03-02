A POLICE officer under investigation for alleged police brutality in Newport has been interviewed under “criminal and misconduct caution”, the police watchdog has confirmed.

Last summer, an independent investigation into the use of force used by a Gwent Police officer was launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It came after the footage of an arrest being carried out at Livale Court, Newport, went viral.

The clip, which surfaced days after the incident, on July 9, allegedly showed a white police officer striking a man, who is black, while in the process of restraining him.

It was later confirmed that the 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, and for assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing an officer in execution of their duty.

The driving offences have since been dropped, while the charges relating to his contact with the police officer are pending.

After the incident, Gwent Police referred the matter to the IOPC – which has now this week provided the Argus with an update.

What have the IOPC said?





Following the incident, the IOPC opened an investigation into the altercation, in order to examine “the full circumstances of the overall interaction Gwent Police officers had with the man in the lead up to and during the arrest”.

Yesterday - Tuesday, March 1 - the police watchdog provided an update, revealing that while the investigation is ongoing, it is currently “at an advanced stage”.

As part of this investigation, the officer involved has been interviewed under criminal and misconduct caution.

The officer’s use of force is under investigation, which widely shared mobile phone footage of the incident has also been examined.

Once the investigation comes to a close, the IOPC is set to decide whether the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration of any criminal charge.

The investigation could also see the officer facing a disciplinary case for gross misconduct.

A statement from the IOPC, sent to the Argus, reads: “Our independent investigation into use of force by a Gwent police officer on a man at a garden in Livale Court, Bettws in July is at an advanced stage.

“We have looked at the full circumstances of the overall interaction Gwent Police had with the man leading up to and during his arrest. We have investigated whether a police constable’s use of force, including incapacitant spray and baton strikes, was reasonable, proportionate and necessary in the situation that unfolded.

“We have carefully examined mobile phone footage of the incident and we have interviewed the officer under criminal and misconduct caution.

“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the officer’s actions to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration of any criminal charge, and whether the officer has a disciplinary case to answer for gross misconduct.”

Following the incident, Gwent Police confirmed that the officer involved is “not currently working in an operational role".