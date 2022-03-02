LENT officially begins today as Christians begin the first 40 days of fasting, prayer and charitable acts in the lead up to Easter.

Churches generally hold Ash Wednesday mass and rub ashes on the foreheads of those in attendance, a Christian symbol of death, repentance of sins and purification.

But why is Ash Wednesday celebrated and what is the significance of the ashes? This is what you need to know.

When is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is the day following Pancake ‘Shrove’ Tuesday, and will be celebrated on March 2 in 2022.

Christians observe Ash Wednesday as the first of 40 days of Lent - when they will participate in fasting, prayer and reflection.

This is to symbolise the 40 day period of fasting and prayer Jesus served in the desert before his execution by Pontius Pilate.

Lent lasts just over six weeks, but is counted as 40 days as Sundays are not included, and it always spans the 46 days before Easter.

How do Christians observe Ash Wednesday?

Catholics and Protestants attend mass on Ash Wednesday, where they will congregate to listen to a story from the Bible and join together in prayer. There will also be a long period of silence during the mass as attendees are asked to reflect on their own sins and ask God for forgiveness.

The ashes are then given as a sign of repentance and purification, representing how the human body turns to dust after death.

Adults will fast before they receive their ashes, and when the priest rubs the ashes on their foreheads they will respond “Repent, and believe in the Gospel" or the dictum "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

Christians are encouraged to make a commitment to prayer, charity and fasting or self-denial. Many Catholics make Lenten promises or resolutions to mark the importance of this holy season.

From the time of receiving ashes, practising Christians will fast for 40 days from rich foods - such as meat and dairy, while new traditions also include sweet foods which are considered indulgent.

On Ash Wednesday, Christians in places such as India will fast until sunset, while Roman Catholics will observe the day by eating two small snacks and one large evening meal - the two snacks should not amount to the same as the meal.

Catholics should also abstain from eating meat for the entire day, while some choose to go beyond the minimum recommendations from the Catholic church and eat only bread and water on Ash Wednesday.

The Roman Catholic church also expects adults to abstain from meat on every Friday throughout Lent, as well as sacrificing an indulgent food throughout the lenten period until Easter Sunday.

What does Ash Wednesday signify?

Though Christians celebrate Ash Wednesday to symbolise the biblical story of Jesus entering the desert prior to his crucifixion, Ash Wednesday is not mentioned in the Bible.

However, ashes are mentioned in the Bible as representing the dust which our bodies turn to following death.

Genesis 2:7 reads: “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.”

On Ash Wednesday Christians acknowledge that they are human and children of God and ask for forgiveness for their sins, from their creator.

The first Ash Wednesday observance was held in the 11th century AD, though the book of Daniel in the Bible also makes reference to ashes as symbolic of death and fasting from indulgence before celebrating Easter.

Where do the ashes come from for Ash Wednesday

The ashes used are made from mixing olive oil, holy water and the cinders of palms from the previous years’ palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter Sunday, when churches bless and hand out palm branches in reference to the Gospels’ account of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, when onlookers lay palm branches on his path.