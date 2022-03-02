POUNDLAND has announced it will finally launch an online store meaning customers can get all their bargains delivered straight to the front door.
The news comes after Poundland acquired the online discount brand Poundshop, which will be part of the wider "transformation on Poundland".
Last year the chain tested their online presence with a trail that saw customers in the Midlands and South Yorkshire try out the store.
Poundshop was founded in 2014 and has 400,000 yearly customers across the whole of the UK with their distribution centre based in West Midlands.
Under Poundland's new ownership all employees of Poundshop will remain protected and all orders from Poundshop will continue to be processed.
Following the announcement of their new online venture, the ranks booses said they hope the next stage sees an expansion in its Pep&Co clothing and homewares beyond the UK.
The overseas expansion comes after the rollout of seven new stores last year and the brands extended clothing partnership and frozen food range.
Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “It’s great to warmly welcome the Poundshop.com team to Poundland.
"This acquisition puts power and pace behind our aspirations to make our amazing products and value available to customers across the UK and Ireland, however they choose to shop."
Poundland stores in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Cibi Walk
- Brynmawr: Lakeside Retail Park
- Blackwood: High Street
- Caerphilly: Castle Court Shopping Centre
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Newport: Commercial Street
- Newport: Kingsway Centre
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
