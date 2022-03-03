RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre is appealing for local animal-lovers to foster cats.

A home environment is very beneficial for a cat's welfare - and the RSPCA has many cats who cannot yet be rehomed and would benefit from time with a foster carer first

Fosterers play a vital role in looking after cats in the care of the RSPCA until they can be rehomed.

Young kittens, or pregnant cats may need to wait a while before they can be rehomed - meaning cattery life is far from ideal.

Other cats have specific medical or behavioural traits which mean they feel far happier in a home environment.

RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre is based at Newport Pets At Home at Mendalgief Retail Park.

Rehoming coordinator Gaynor Smith said: “Fostering an animal is incredibly rewarding and we are looking for new foster carers to help us with the many cats and kittens that come into our care. These cats include those that may have experienced neglect and have been rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate.

“Volunteer fosterers provide a vital resource to the RSPCA as they can offer these animals a calm and loving environment during their rehabilitation and help to improve their chances of finding a permanent loving new home.”

Cats like Apollo - who came into the care of the centre in July 2021 as an injured stray - benefited greatly from being fostered.

“Apollo’s journey wasn’t an easy one,” said Ms Smith said.

“He didn’t really settle so the decision was made to put him in a foster home with the help of our behaviour team.

“Following patience and time, he turned a corner and was happily rehomed last month. He had transformed into a very different cat thanks to his time with his foster carer.”

The fosterers who will provide temporary accommodation for cats/kittens will be responsible for their feeding, cleaning, grooming and interaction.

There will be full training given and food will be provided along with any veterinary care.

You can apply online here by filling out an application form.