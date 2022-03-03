EXTENSION plans for a doctors' surgery which were thrown out earlier this year have been re-submmited.

Wellspring Medical Centre, located on Park Road in Risca, had submitted plans to build a two-storey extension in mid-November last year.

But in January, Caerphilly County Borough Council refused to give the expansion the green light after it deemed the work would result in a “contrived and overbearing appearance.”

The surgery’s location – which is opposite a series of residential streets – also proved problematic, with the council commenting that the proposed expansion would “result in harm on the setting of the wider character and appearance of the area.”

The revised plans for the expansion of Wellspring surgery in Risca.

Residents also took to social media to express their concerns with the initial plans, claiming the expansion would be an eyesore.

However, the surgery has put forward a revised plan, following the recommendations.

What do the plans show?

The plans are still to have the surgery over two floors, but unlike the previous proposal, these new plans show a significant change to the ground floor of the surgery.

Currently, there are six consultation rooms at Wellspring surgery, but if approved, the plans are to expand this to 10 rooms.

The waiting room would also move to the centre of the building.

Office and staff spaces would be moved onto the first floor of the extension with the aim of making them more private and secure from the public areas below.

You can view the revised plans here: https://bit.ly/3vxK1zu