With winter behind us, many will be excited to get out and about this weekend to enjoy the start of spring, but what is there to do around Newport?
We collected a number of events happening across the city.
These are some of the best events in Newport this weekend, including live music, shows and walks.
What to do in Newport this weekend
March 4
- Where – The Riverfront, Newport
- When – 1pm
- What - Amy Dillwyn was a cigar-smoking, adventure-seeking, uncompromising change-maker. A trailblazing radical ahead of her time. This is her story, adapted from her own words as found in her diaries and novels.
- Where – Active Living Centre, Bettws
- When – 4.45pm
- What – Teaching your little ones and maybe even the parents, self defence and other styles of martial arts. This is a free taster session to mark the events launch day.
The Elvis Years – The Story of the King
- Where – The Riverfront, Newport
- When – 7.30pm
- What – With nostalgic film footage, and over twelve costume changes, this glittering two-hour production features some of Elvis’ classic hits.
- Where – Pen & Wig, Newport
- When – 9pm
- What – Enjoy a night of old school metal on vinyl for two hours, before two live bands taking to the stage at 11pm. Entry is £4 on the door, or £8 for a live-stream.
March 5
- Where – Crickhowell Resource & Information Centre, Powys
- When – 9am
- What – Nine days of guided walks for all ages and abilities in and around Crickhowell and the Brecon Beacons.
- Where – Usk Way, Newport
- When – 2pm
- What – Perfectly suited to all ages and abilities, the 2 km route uses the wonderful riverfront pathways in the City Centre. The start and finish is close to the University of South Wales City Campus, near the city footbridge. Entry is £5
- Where – The Riverfront, Newport
- When – 4.30pm
- What – Friends! The Musical Parody is a fabulous good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.
