POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who is reported missing.
Scott Waters, who is 38, is understood to have links with Newbridge and Abercarn in Caerphilly County Borough.
He is described as around 6ft tall, of a slim build with mousey brown hair.
It’s understood that he was last known to be wearing a black hooded jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with a white sole.
The force is urging anybody with information to call 101 and quote 2200066526.
