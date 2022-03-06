THREE Blaenau Gwent motorists have been in court recently elsewhere in Wales.

The drivers had their cases heard in Cardiff and Llanelli.

They faced charges of speeding and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

JANICE LORRAINE WOODS, 64, of Brynheulog Street in Blaina, was caught doing 48mph in a 30mph zone in Powys.

Woods was caught by a manned speed camera on the B4560 at Trefeca on July 19 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure.

She was fined £80 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 9, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Woods was also handed five points on her licence.

She avoided a driving ban for picking up too many points due to mitigating circumstances – being that she is registered disabled and relies on her car to attend GP appointments and do her shopping.

The court heard that the defendant could not walk due to her condition, and is not able to afford private taxis.

SAMANTHA WILLIAMS, 36, of Scwrfa Road in Scwrfa, Tredegar, has been ordered to pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have been speeding.

Williams was questioned by South Wales Police on September 8 last year, relating to an alleged offence of speeding – 37mph in a 30mph zone – on Greenway Road in Cardiff.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 7 using the single justice procedure.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £66. She also had six points added to her licence.

CAROLINE PITT, 61, of Man Moel Road in Manmoel, Ebbw Vale, also refused to identify the driver of a car which was alleged to have been speeding in Cardiff.

The incident involved a car allegedly driving at 40mph on Newport Road in Cardiff, which is a 30mph zone.

Pitt was questioned about the incident on November 17 last year.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 8 using the single justice procedure.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £66. She also had six points added to her licence.