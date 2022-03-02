A TEMPORARY job centre designed to help those left unemployed after the covid pandemic has opened its doors in Newport city centre.

Located inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre, the Jobcentre Plus has taken up the space most recently occupied by clothing retailer Peacocks, near enough in the exact middle point of the centre.

Inside, the premises looks unrecognisable from its days as a shop, with rows and rows of work stations set up to assist staff with helping job seekers from Newport.

The centre, which is being run on behalf of the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), is one of a large number opened nationwide over the last year.

It comes as part of the government’s Way to Work campaign – which is aiming to get 500,000 people who are currently out of work into jobs by summer 2022.

The opening of the centre itself has started the employment drive in many ways, with 35 people having been recruited as work coaches in Newport, and 13,500 nationwide.

According to the DWP, these work coaches will be tasked with helping “local people looking for work in Newport with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.”

It is understood that the centre will be mainly focusing on supporting those aged 25 or above, and will link directly with employers and local businesses to find the right opportunities for jobseekers.

How did we get here?





Last summer, the DWP was granted planning permission to open the site, which is designed to support people who have been left out of work due to the pandemic.

In mid-August, work started at the site, with the former Peacocks store reduced to a shell, before being transformed into its new use.

At the time, it was confirmed that the site would operate on an appointment-only basis with the services offered described as “tailored face-to-face support in a COVID-secure environment and help support more people back into work and progress into new roles.”

Along with the work coaches, it was revealed that the site would also be staffed by security personnel.

The Argus understands that private security firm G4S, which has a number of UK Government contracts, are operating the security for the premises.

What has been said about the opening?





Mims Davies MP, minister for employment said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Newport.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our plan for jobs in action, from kickstart to sector-based work academy programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Secretary of state for Wales Simon Hart said: “Supporting people to find a job is vital, especially as many of them may have experienced a difficult time during the pandemic.

“We can offer targeted help, as provided in Newport, which is great news for our economy, and for individuals who we can help back into work.”

It has been revealed that DWP employee Peter Maidment will be overseeing the Newport facility as a customer service leader. He said: “The New Kingsway sites gives us a great opportunity to be in the heart of the community and deliver tailored 121 support to those customers aged 25+. Providing extra support and guidance for those who need it and support in all aspects of looking for employment.”