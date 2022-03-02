AN UPCYCLING business in Chepstow has been collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The news that Russia had begun an invasion of its neighbouring nation was met with shock and condemnation worldwide.

Monmouthshire Upcycle and Toast@Upcycle, based in Station Road in the town, managed to raise more than £1,000 through the sale of coffee and books on Saturday, February 26.

Two members of staff also donated their day's wages to the cause.

Toast also laid on a special fundraising addition to the menu - borscht.

The traditional eastern European beetroot soup proved popular with punters, adding to the takings to be sent to help those in need in Ukraine.

Project manager Matt Jones explained that Monmouthshire Upcycle has also started collecting medical supplies.

"We even had a Ukrainian lady come all the way from Cardiff after hearing about it," he said.

Isla Arendell, the manager of Toast, said: "The Ukrainian woman brought us flowers.

"She said she had family in Ukraine and said they were overwhelmed after hearing about what has been going on here.

"Bethany Nursing Home in Chepstow have said that they will source backpacks for us. That will make such a difference.

"The Chepstow community will be helping us pack too."

Toast are continuing to collect small items for emergency care packages for women, children and men which will be transported to the Ukrainian border.

Items being collected include:

soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries, deodorants, women’s sanitary items;

nappies, baby wipes, dummies, Calpol, baby formula, small toys;

torches;

Ziploc food bags to make up the care packages in.

Dog and cat food, leads and collars are also desperately needed.

"We will continue to have collection tins which you can donate into if you didn’t make it down on Saturday," Ms Arendell said.

"Thanks so much everyone who contributed."

Toast and Monmouthshire Upcycle can be found on Station Road in Chepstow, near Chepstow Railway Station.