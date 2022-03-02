A WOMAN from Cwmbran whose six-year-old sister and step-mother were forced to flee their home in Kyiv following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spoken of her relief after they made it safely to Poland.

Lisa White and her sister Hannah Boalch, both from Cwmbran, have been closely tracking the journey of their step-mother Lesia, and six-year-old sister, Miroslava, as the pair escaped the Ukrainian capital last Thursday.

A week on, Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine by attacking key cities and bombing residential neighbourhoods.

The pair – along with Lesia’s sister Nadia – crossed into Poland on Tuesday evening, after they were driven to the border by a man providing a shuttle service from the village they were stationed at in western Ukraine.

Nadia, Lesia and Miroslava in a people carrier taking them to the Polish border. (Picture: Lisa White)

“We’re relieved,” Ms White told the Argus.

“It’s been a long week for us, and even longer for them. They used the last of their money to pay the man petrol for his people carrier.

“They travelled in the people carrier along with three ladies and two babies.”

Ms White said once they reached the border, they were escorted onto coaches and taken through the checkpoint.

“They arrived and were then asked to get on coaches – it’s been snowing recently and so I think Polish border forces had provided buses for them to sit on and keep warm.

Lesia and Miroslava had been taking shelter in a small village in west Ukraine, along with others.

“So, they actually ended up crossing the border on the bus. It’s been about a 500 mile journey for them.”

They have now been picked up by men from their church who had managed to escape Ukraine before its government banned males between 18 and 60 years old from leaving the country.

“The plan is for them to stay in Poland for a few days with their friends from the church who made it over,” Ms White added.

“Following that, the plan is for Leisa, Nadia and Miroslava to head to Germany – Lesia has done work with a church there before, so they’ve said they’ll happily take them in.

“But there’s a belief among Ukrainians, including Lesia, that this war will all be over soon, and they will be able to return home – they’re fiercely proud.”

As for six-year-old Miroslava, Ms White said she has suffered trauma from hearing explosions.

“All the bombs and shelling that’s happened – she’s now really scared of any loud noise – whether that’s even a car door closing," she said.

Miroslava has been traumatised by the sounds of bombs and shelling. (Picture: Lisa White)

“She’s also witnessed so much hate from other people – something that as a six-year-old she was never aware of a week ago.

“This time last week, she was in school with her friends. We’re just hoping that now they’re in Poland, she’ll return to a little bit more of a routine.”

Ms White and her sister recently set up a donation scheme to help those caught in the midst of war in Ukraine and has been overwhelmed with how much she’s received.

“People have just been so generous,” she said.

“We’ve actually had to turn people away because we’ve just go so many clothes and toiletries ready to go.

Lisa White and her sister Hannah Boalch have also been pulling together donations for people in Ukraine. (Pictures: Lisa White)

“Yesterday, we had a request from a church in Kyiv for more first aid equipment so we’re focussing on that at the moment.

“My house and Hannah’s is completely full up, but it’s amazing to see so many people trying to help – it’s overwhelming.”