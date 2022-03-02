AN EMERGENCY appeal in Newport to help the people of Ukraine has been met with an overwhelming response.

The city's community - and some people from further afield - have come together to donate huge volumes of clothes, medicine and toys for Ukrainians fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion.

The response has been so great that the appeal organisers have had to pause donations, so that the items gathered to date can be sorted and sent to Poland, where so many thousands of Ukrainians have sought refuge.

A team of dedicated volunteers, led by members of the city's Polish community, is currently sorting and boxing the items so kindly donated by residents.

Inside the Westgate Hotel, volunteers are sorting clothes and shoes, and boxing up toiletries, baby products such as nappies, food, toys, and emergency equipment like torches, blankets and batteries.

Volunteers at the Westgate Hotel in Newport sort donated items to send to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

The sheer volume of items donated in the space of a few days shows just how much the appeal and the plight of the Ukrainian people has resonated with the community here.

Kamila Jarczak, who is helping organise the appeal, thanked everyone who has donated items and who has volunteered.

"You are amazing, you are stars," she said.

Adding that she was "a bit shocked" at just how much had been donated since the appeal launched on the weekend, Ms Jarczak said space constraints meant no more items could be accepted for the time being.

"We are physically not able to take more [items]," she said. "Everyone's been so happy to contribute.

"We just need hands. Just show up at the Westgate Hotel. There's always something to do."

How you can help

The organisers have asked for donations to be paused for the time being, owing to the huge amounts of items that need to be sorted before the first shipment is transported to Poland.

But you can still offer valuable support to the appeal.

Currently, the organisers are in need of cardboard boxes, as well as any extra volunteers.

To offer your support, Ms Jarczak said anyone wishing to volunteer can join in at the Westgate Hotel during the appeal's opening hours. The entrance is on Stow Hill, opposite the Pen and Wig pub.