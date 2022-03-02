A NEWPORT couple working in Prague have raised more than £5,000 in just over two days to buy supplies for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to the city.

James Ward said the couple had decided to set up the fundraier after his wife Olivia had visited a refugee centre – Dignity – on Sunday.

“After she came back, she said there is a desperate need there and with the number of people who are going to be arriving in the next couple of weeks, we have to help,” said Mr Ward.

James and Olivia Ward are fundraising for supplies for Ukrainian refugees.

“Initially I sent out a message to friends and family asking for donations and I would go and source the supplies for the centre.

“We didn’t expect people to get behind it in the way they have. We now have over £5,000 in just two days. Most of it is £10, £20, £30 from people back home.

“I’m working as a teacher and when work has finished I’m going to the wholesalers to get as much stuff as I can – nappies, clothing, non-perishable food.”

James Ward is a teacher in Prague, and has been fundraising to help refugees who have fled Ukraine.

Mr Ward described the situation as “pretty grim” in Prague as thousands of refugees – mainly women and children – flee westwards across Europe to avoid the war.

“The situation here is just very, very sad," he said. "There’s thousands of people arriving in to Prague – mothers and children who have had to leave their husbands and fathers behind to fight. And they are arriving with nothing.

“There’s a massive community effort here in Prague as well as all over the place.

“We’re offering our apartment for accommodation for refugees and our friends are offering their house too.

Mothers and children have been arriving in Prague with nothing as they flee from the Russian invasion.

“It’s pretty grim. Although we’re trying to be optimistic, I think everyone knows this is not going to be a short-term thing.

“It’s people from Newport who have been sending the money, and we’re both from Newport and getting the supplies here. I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated.

“There’s a massive need here that’s going to keep going and going.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the fundraiser should contact Kevin Ward at kevin@kevinwardmedia.com or @KevinWardMedia on Twitter.