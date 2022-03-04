CARE workers in Wales are being "hugely undervalued" despite their contribution to keeping the country safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

That is according to trade union UNISON - which says more needs to be done to support the sector.

Mark Turner, UNISON Cymru/Wales care lead, said: “Since care was outsourced to the private profit and ‘voluntary’ sector in the early 2000s, there has been a race to the bottom for pay, terms and conditions for care workers."

He says the coronavirus pandemic has shown how much the Welsh public should value the work being done by care workers.

“We clapped on doorsteps for months accepting that care workers should be treated as equals to health workers," he said. "Now, as a society, we have to put those kind words into action. Care workers have suffered trauma during the pandemic and they’re exhausted, some say ‘burnt out’.

“It’s understandable that many of them are seeking less demanding work outside of the sector for more pay."

Living Wage

The Welsh Government has said it recognises the "incredible role care workers have played throughout the pandemic.

“We are pleased we have been able to introduce the Real Living Wage from April," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work in social partnership with trade unions and employers through the Social Care Fair Work Forum, which is looking at how to improve working conditions in the sector.

"Along with other employment terms and conditions, the forum is looking at employee voice and wider pay and progression in the social care sector."

The Welsh Government also pointed out that, in 2020 and 2021, social care staff received payments of £500 and £735 "in recognition of their tireless commitment throughout the pandemic".

Mr Turner said the introduction of the Real Living Wage was a minimum, but UNISON is demanding much more.

He cited sick pay, better holidays, travel time for home carers, paid time off to undertaken valuable training and being given a voice in the workplace through trades unions among examples.

"These are all important changes, but the current staffing crisis means these can’t come soon enough," he said.

A Welsh Goverment spokesperson said that steps will be taken to "professionalise the sector" in an effort to support recruitment and retention of staff.

"We also hope those who are considering leaving social care, or who have already left, will stay," they said.