RISES in the costs of living could result in more people being at risk of homelessness in Monmouthshire, councillors have warned.

A new homelessness strategy drawn up by Monmouthshire council shows there has been a sharp rise in demand for homeless accommodation, while at the same time there is a shortage of private rented and social housing in the county.

This has resulted in more families being placed in temporary bed and breakfast accommodation, which is not suitable and expensive for the council.

The new strategy aims to increase accommodation available for homeless households, with proposals to bring empty properties back into use and consider opportunities for the council to purchase accommodation.

At an Adults Select Committee meeting on Wednesday, Cllr Ruth Edwards asked about the help being offered to families facing rises in the costs of living.

“It is not just the lack of housing or suitable accommodation, but there is an awful lot of pressure on families with the costs of living at the moment,” she said.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt asked if the council had carried out ‘modelling’ to assess the impact of rises in the costs of living.

“Are we currently trying to model what might happen if the cost of living crisis goes on for any length of time?” he said.

“In terms of people not being able to pay for their heating, for their food and for their accommodation.

“I worry about that a lot.”

Cllr Simon Howarth said the council also needed to be mindful about the impact of a potential rise in interest rates on mortgages.

Ian Bakewell, Monmouthshire council’s housing and communities manager, said modelling to assess the impact of rises in the costs of living is being carried out and is “one of the risk factors” being considered.

The strategy aims to identify those at risk of homelessness earlier, to prevent homelessness occurring.

Cllr Louise Brown asked how the council would identify those at risk of homelessness.

The meeting heard data could be shared to identify households at potential risk, such as those with rent arrears.

Finding more suitable temporary and permanent accommodation is also a key part of the strategy.

Cllr Edwards suggested mobile homes could be used as temporary accommodation, and called for efforts to be made to use empty town centre building for homes.

The homelessness strategy will go before a full council meeting for approval after the local elections in May.