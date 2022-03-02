SAINSBURY'S has announced plans to close 200 of its in-store cafes as part of a huge shake-up.

The decision puts around 2,000 jobs at risk across the UK, and the closures are set to start next month.

But, the supermarket giant has said that every effort will be made to keep those staff affected inside the business, by prioritising them for other vacancies in store, and encouraging them to explore other opportunities “within the wider business”.

Following the closures, just 67 Sainsbury’s stores will be left with café facilities - with a full list of these stores has been published online.

Thankfully for staff and customers at the two major Sainsbury’s stores in Newport and Gwent, as the cafés here are set to stay.

These are the flagship store on Albany Street, Newport, and Blackwood’s Pontllanfraith superstore.

The rest of the stores in the wider Gwent area, including the Newport city centre branch, are too small to have a café in the first instance, and as such, are not set to be impacted by the change.

However, changes to the supermarket’s bakery operation could yet see an impact close to home.

What else is changing?





Along with the café closures, Sainsbury’s is introducing a raft of changes in-store.

This follows on from the earlier closure of their fresh fish and meat counters over recent years – a move which saw around 3,500 jobs cut.

Over the next month, they are set to “simplify” the way it runs its bakery counters at some stores.

In total, 54 stores are to be affected – though it is not immediately clear where these are.

What is replacing the cafés?





Customers looking for a drink or a bite to eat at the stores which are losing their café shouldn’t despair just yet – as the next stage in the Sainsbury’s plan has also been set out.

Here, food hubs are set to be introduced – with restaurant and takeaway chains set to take up the space in-store, such as Starbucks and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

It comes after a successful trial run at the Birmingham Selly Oak store, where there are five established brands - Harry Ramsden's fish and chips, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Slim Chickens, Ed's Easy Diner and Caffe Carluccio's.

This leaves customers in the slightly bizarre position of being able to treat themselves to a slap up meal and cocktails before or after their weekly shop.

What has been said about the news?





Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

“Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.

“We are totally focused on improving what we can deliver for our customers and, at the same time, working hard to make our business simpler.

“We are really excited about this new customer offer we will be rolling out over the next two to three years across many of our stores.”