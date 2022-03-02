A BLAENAU Gwent man has been banned from Abergavenny for three years after criminal behaviour.
Guy Seabourne, 35, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Newport Magistrates Court on February 25 after several anti-social behaviour incidents.
He is banned from entering the following Abergavenny areas:
- Tudor Street;
- Frogmore Street
- High Street;
- Neville Street;
- Cross Street;
- Baker Street;
- Lion Street;
- Queen Street;
- Castle Street;
- Lower Castle Street;
- Market Street;
- King Street;
- Queen Street;
- Regent Street;
- Princess Street;
- Park Road;
- Monmouth Road.
There is an exception if he is attending a pre-arranged appointment.
He is also banned from Hereford Road, specifically the Esso Garage, and other retail premises and Merthyr Road’s retail premises, specifically Waitrose. He is also banned from the petrol station in Llanfoist.
He is also not to enter any retail premises unless intending to legitimately buy an item, with the means to do so.
Gwent Police’s PC Joanne Torjesen, of the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team, said: “Seabourne’s persistent anti-social behaviour has had a detrimental effect on the local community. We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in Abergavenny.
“We are committed to making Abergavenny a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that.
“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals such as Seabourne.
“We hope the CBO will now act as a deterrent and encourage Seabourne to accept the support available.”
Anyone who sees Seabourne breaching this order should call 101 or contact the force through their social media pages, quoting reference 2200056466.
