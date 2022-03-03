NEWPORT County AFC were spoilt for choice at the back in January but now they have a defensive headache for Saturday’s clash with League Two promotion rivals Bristol Rovers.

The Exiles suffered a blow last week when on-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask suffered a hamstring strain in training that will rule him out until April.

That was followed by Priestley Farquharson, one of the contenders to take his spot, being diagnosed with a knee problem that will end his campaign due to surgery.

James Clarke stepped into the side against Tranmere and Forest Green Rovers but the 32-year-old was sent off in the closing stages against the league leaders.

That means the experienced central defender will miss a clash against one of his former clubs with manager James Rowberry having to tinker with his side for Bristol Rovers at Rodney Parade.

The Gas have recently played in a 4-5-1 while County have predominantly been playing in versions of 4-4-2.

Here are the leading options...

County left-back Ryan Haynes

RYAN HAYNES

County could start the way that they finished against Forest Green after Clarke's dismissal.

Rowberry acted quickly by bringing on Haynes at left-back, switching Aaron Lewis to the right and putting Cameron Norman next to Mickey Demetriou in the middle.

Norman has had an impressive first season at Rodney Parade after arriving from Walsall but the 26-year-old has almost exclusively been down the right.

The quick turnaround means he would have just one proper day of training in a new shape on Friday.

"Cameron had a great upbringing at Norwich so he has an all-round approach where he can play in a variety of positions," said Rowberry on Tuesday night.

Scot Bennett

SCOT BENNETT

Bennett has been a firm fixture in front of the defence but the utility man could drop back to play alongside Demetriou, even if his defensive appearances have largely been in a three of late.

However, that possibility is impacted by the loss of Robbie Willmott, who carried out the sitting role at the start of the Rowberry era, to a calf injury.

Club captain Matty Dolan has the passing range but does he have the mobility, and required energy for pressing, to return to midfield after being successfully switched to defence by former boss Michael Flynn?

Could Dolan play in a flat four with fellow left-footer Mickey Demetriou?

Matty Dolan

HAYNES AND DOLAN

Another option would be to switch from a 4-4-2 back to a 3-5-2 and recall both Haynes at left wing-back and Dolan at the heart of a three.

The skipper would provide some added cover and comfort for Norman should he be deployed as a right-sided centre-back.

If Rovers go with one man up top – rapid former Exile Aaron Collins of late – then Dolan will be free to step forward in possession.

Such a move would lead to one of the midfield quartet of Bennett, Jake Cain, Ollie Cooper and Finn Azaz missing out, with Cain the likeliest.