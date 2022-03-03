A NEWPORT mum is aiming to make her children proud – by publishing her first book.

Rebecca Stack came up with the story of Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big during the October 2020 lockdown with the hope that people would have something to relate to and to inspire people to achieve their dreams and goals whether big or small.

The story focuses on Gordon the giraffe who’s mum tells him to ‘live, love and laugh, and make every moment count.

“My daughter Cassie is my biggest fan,” said Mrs Stack. “She would make me read all my stories and say ‘again, again’ while clapping.

“I used to read it to her from a piece of paper I’d written it on and show her the drawings I did, and she would ask when it was going to be made into a book. Now it has been published and I gave her a copy, she turned around and said: ‘Why does it say ‘by Rebecca? It should say ‘by Mummy.’”

The book has been illustrated by Terry Cooper and crime writer David Mark is a fan. It is also being promoted by Goldster.

Mrs Stack also wanted to leave something behind for her children should anything happen. She is pensive as she approaches the 10-year anniversary of beating a rare form of breast cancer, but she is stepping into the window where the cancer typically returns.

When she was 32, Mrs Stack was diagnosed with lobular carcinoma which is usually seen in those aged 45-55. She had to fight to get the diagnosis as her only symptom was tenderness in her left breast and the first doctor she saw said that tenderness alone was not a sign of breast cancer.

MORE NEWS:

“I’m glad I listened to my instincts otherwise I’d probably be dead.” She was told by her surgical consultant that the lump was so far into her breast that it would not have been felt on the surface and the consultant had no explanation for why she had the cancer typically seen in people 10 years her senior.

While battling cancer, Mrs Stack had a son Matthew and had dreams of having a daughter to complete their family. Luckily for Mrs Stack, despite her cancer treatment, she was able to welcome daughter Cassie to the family four years ago.

Reflecting on her battle with cancer and the underlying themes of the book, Mrs Stack said: “I think once you’ve had a brush with mortality, it opens your eyes, enabling you to see life through a fresh pair of eyes, realising every second is precious and something you don’t get back.

“Being present and enjoying each moment is what’s important. Following your heart will always keep you true to who you are and what you want or need in your life.”

She also feels that during the pandemic, children have lost their sense of adventure as they've been made to stay inside and she wants the book to show them that adventures can be done.

Since writing Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big, Mrs Stack has been inspired to write and draw a number of other books which are yet to be published and include Addy the Anxious Aardvark which aims to help children understand feelings of anxiety and ways to combat it. She hopes to have further books published and for her stories to be featured on

You can buy Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big through publisher Candy Jar Publishing and Jelly Bean Books who along with director Shaun Russell have been instrumental in Mrs Stack reaching this milestone. http://www.candy-jar.co.uk/books/gordonthegiraffe.html