A GIRL has gone missing who may have links to Gwent.

Dyfed Powys Police have put out an appeal for Amara who has gone missing. They believe she has links to the Crickhowell, Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale areas.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where her whereabouts is urged to call the police on 101 and quote the reference DP-20220226-282.

The force can also be contacted through emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by visiting https://orlo.uk/DiQU9
 