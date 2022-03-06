A GWENT beautician has been shortlisted for a national award.

Rhiannon Mann, who runs iBeauty by Rhi Rhi in Abertillery, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Ms Mann is up for Brow Tech of the Year in the awards.

“I’m in shock still,” she told the Argus. “It’s amazing to be recognised, especially as I specialise in just eyebrows.”

She set up her business in 2016, and worked part time alongside a promotional modelling job she held.

“I had a knee injury which meant I couldn’t carry on that job so went full time with iBeauty by Rhi Rhi shortly before the covid pandemic," she said.

“I love it and I think people like that I specialise in eyebrows. It’s really rewarding as I do eyebrow tattoos too and have a number of customers who have conditions like alopecia or battling cancer and seeing their reactions is so rewarding.”

It had been a difficult time to turn a beauty business into full-time work due to the restrictions on close-contact services during the pandemic, but as the restrictions were eased and lifted, Ms Mann found herself in a whirlwind with bookings coming in from everywhere.

“Since the restrictions eased, people have been booking in all the time, I’ve been run off my feet which is great," she said.

“I think people hadn’t had the chance to get their treatments so as soon as they were able to, they did.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates businesses both big and small in the hair and beauty industry

