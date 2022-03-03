A NEW craft brewery has opened in Caerphilly – the first in the town.
Brew Monster has completed the redevelopment of the former Plumbsave unit in Lon Y Twyn and hope it will be a ‘much utilised’ community hub as well as the premier craft beer bar.
The building will serve fresh craft beer and food and offer customers a 270-degree view of the brewhouse.
The building officially opened to the public on Friday, February 4, with a busy weekend. Managing director Glenn White said: “We had a busy weekend with the grand opening on Friday and then were fully booked for the rugby Six Nations on Saturday.
“We’ve recently taken on five new members of staff who will be working in the new brewery bar and hope to continue growing as Caerphilly’s first and only craft beer bar.”
MORE NEWS:
- Council's plan to build on link with borough's most famous son to boost tourism
- Could you give Charlie a home? The rescue has come on 'leaps and bounds'
The Welsh Government Targeted Regeneration Investment programme provided £180,909 towards the redevelopment of the building.
Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise at Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: "Over the past four years, Caerphilly Council has invested significantly into infrastructure to ensure Caerphilly is a Great Place to do Business.
“We continue to strengthen our partnership with Welsh Government - and as part of the Urban Centre Funds we have been able to bring back into use several empty and underutilised town centre buildings across the County Borough.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.