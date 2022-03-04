A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHERIE JANE LUXTON, 25, of Hillside Drive, Pontypool, was jailed for 26 weeks after she was found guilty after a trial of racially aggravated assault by beating in Blaenavon on April 12, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £1,198 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

LAUREN JAY SAUNDERS, 27, of Royal Oak Drive, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and stealing USB cables, an iPhone case and flowers worth £57 from Tesco, Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool.

She must observe an electronically monitored curfew for nine weeks between 7pm and 7am, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 32 months and has to pay £270 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

COREY JAY SHARMAN, 22, of Hillside, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly and resisting a person assisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on December 18, 2021.

WILLIAM FOLEY, 24, of Brynmawr Road, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Armoury Terrace on August 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

DANIEL DAVID TYLER, 30, of Commercial Street, Tredegar, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and stalking.

He must attend 29 sessions of ‘building better relationships’ programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, comply with an exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring for six months and pay £680 in costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN JOHN LEWIS, 44, of Redland Street, Newport, was jailed for weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing a mountain bike belonging to Gwent Police and attempting to steal a bicycle belonging to Gwent Police last July.

He was ordered to pay £10 compensation.

RICHARD LEWIS, 47, of Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the M32, Easton, Bristol, on December 6, 2021.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SIMON WOODLAND, 44, of Bryn Seion Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A469 on June 29, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CAMERON JAMES MATTHEWS, 25, of High Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the B4325 Honeyborough Road, Neyland, Pembrokeshire, on February 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN LLOYD HALL, 26, of no fixed abode, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a window in Endyngs, Fairwater, Cwmbran, on November 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £82 in compensation and a surcharge.

JOHN CLIVE JAMES, 72, of Pant Y Rheos Road, Gwehelog, near Usk, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLE MCLAUGHLIN, 32, of Ash Place, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GILLIAN MARY CREIGHTON, 51, of St Michael’s Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONSTANTIN LACATOS, 32, of Feering Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.