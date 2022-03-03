Children across Gwent are dressing up for World Book Day today and they have also been sending us their pictures.

South Wales Argus: Carys James, of Newport, sent in this picture of Darcie in her handmade Peter Rabbit theme dress.Carys James, of Newport, sent in this picture of Darcie in her handmade Peter Rabbit theme dress.

South Wales Argus: Olivia Quinton, of Usk, has shared this picture of Oakley Quinton dressed as Aladdin.Olivia Quinton, of Usk, has shared this picture of Oakley Quinton dressed as Aladdin.

South Wales Argus: Jodie Greenslade, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Max Greenslade, eight, of Malpas Church Primary School, who is dressed as Norman the slug with the silly shell.Jodie Greenslade, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Max Greenslade, eight, of Malpas Church Primary School, who is dressed as Norman the slug with the silly shell.

South Wales Argus: Myah as Minnie Mouse age 6 and carter as Spider-Man age 3Katie Porter, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Myah (six) as Minnie Mouse and Carter (three) as Spider-Man.

South Wales Argus: Ashleigh Morgan, of Newport, sent in this picture of Caleb (nine), and seven-year-old twins Ffion and Nia dressed as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.Ashleigh Morgan, of Newport, sent in this picture of Caleb (nine), and seven-year-old twins Ffion and Nia dressed as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.

South Wales Argus: Kiara Morton, 10, as a Slytherin student; George Love, five, as the Cat in the Hat; Kaydie Love, three, as the Cat in the Hat; and Faith and Harmony Love, both four, as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the HatKiara Morton, 10, as a Slytherin student; George Love, five, as the Cat in the Hat; Kaydie Love, three, as the Cat in the Hat; and Faith and Harmony Love, both four, as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat
Kiara Morton, 10, as a Slytherin student; George Love, five, as the Cat in the Hat; Kaydie Love, three, as the Cat in the Hat; and Faith and Harmony Love, both four, as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat

Kiara Morton, 10, as a Slytherin student; George Love, five, as the Cat in the Hat; Kaydie Love, three, as the Cat in the Hat; and Faith and Harmony Love, both four, as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat

Sarah francis

South Wales Argus: Mario, nine, as Bert from Mary PoppinsMario, nine, as Bert from Mary Poppins
Mario, nine, as Bert from Mary Poppins

Mario, nine, as Bert from Mary Poppins

Meryl Edwards

South Wales Argus: Daisy Edwards as Mary Poppins.Daisy Edwards as Mary Poppins.
Daisy Edwards as Mary Poppins.
Daisy Edwards as Mary Poppins.

Daisy Edwards, six, as Mary Poppins

Jane gibbs

South Wales Argus: Alayna -jane, of Bleanavon Hertiage School, as the Queen of HeartsAlayna -jane, of Bleanavon Hertiage School, as the Queen of Hearts
Alayna -jane, of Bleanavon Hertiage School, as the Queen of Hearts

Alayna -jane, of Bleanavon Hertiage School, as the Queen of Hearts

Lauren Parslow

South Wales Argus: Melody Higgs, eight, as Matilda and Phoebe Irvine, 11, as Alice in Wonderland. Both attend Llantarnam Community PrimaryMelody Higgs, eight, as Matilda and Phoebe Irvine, 11, as Alice in Wonderland. Both attend Llantarnam Community Primary
Melody Higgs, eight, as Matilda and Phoebe Irvine, 11, as Alice in Wonderland. Both attend Llantarnam Community Primary

Melody Higgs, eight, as Matilda and Phoebe Irvine, 11, as Alice in Wonderland. Both attend Llantarnam Community Primary

Natasha Floyd

South Wales Argus: Lilly Emanuel, nine, of Llantarnam Primary School as Wednesday AddamsLilly Emanuel, nine, of Llantarnam Primary School as Wednesday Addams
Lilly Emanuel, nine, of Llantarnam Primary School as Wednesday Addams

Lilly Emanuel, nine, of Llantarnam Primary School as Wednesday Addams

Chloe nichols

South Wales Argus: GoldilocksGoldilocks
Goldilocks
Goldilocks

Cassie-beth is five and goes to the ASD base at Glanhowy Primary. She dressed up as Goldilocks

Calley Howell

South Wales Argus: Ollie Thomas as Harry Potter. He is seven and goes to Glan Usk Primary SchoolOllie Thomas as Harry Potter. He is seven and goes to Glan Usk Primary School
Ollie Thomas as Harry Potter. He is seven and goes to Glan Usk Primary School

Ollie Thomas as Harry Potter. He is seven and goes to Glan Usk Primary School

Charlotte Robinson

South Wales Argus: Evelyn Brown, seven, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, as Little Miss PrincessEvelyn Brown, seven, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, as Little Miss Princess
Evelyn Brown, seven, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, as Little Miss Princess

Evelyn Brown, seven, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, as Little Miss Princess

Kylie shaughnessy

South Wales Argus: Georgi Stock dressed as Flopsy from Peter Rabbit.Georgi Stock dressed as Flopsy from Peter Rabbit.
Georgi Stock dressed as Flopsy from Peter Rabbit.

Georgi Stock dressed as Flopsy from Peter Rabbit.

Kailiejo Debaene

South Wales Argus: Skyla Norman, nine, as a genie, and Tayla Norman, five, as Dorothy. They both attend Henllys Church in Wales SchoolSkyla Norman, nine, as a genie, and Tayla Norman, five, as Dorothy. They both attend Henllys Church in Wales School
Skyla Norman, nine, as a genie, and Tayla Norman, five, as Dorothy. They both attend Henllys Church in Wales School

Skyla Norman, nine, as a genie, and Tayla Norman, five, as Dorothy. They both attend Henllys Church in Wales School

Chloe Gulliford

South Wales Argus: Willow Mulligan, twoWillow Mulligan, two
Willow Mulligan, two

Willow Mulligan, two

Danielle thomas

South Wales Argus: Shay Thomas, nine, of St Andrews Primary School as Harry PotterShay Thomas, nine, of St Andrews Primary School as Harry Potter
Shay Thomas, nine, of St Andrews Primary School as Harry Potter

Shay Thomas, nine, of St Andrews Primary School as Harry Potter

Charmaine thomas

South Wales Argus: Evelyn Thomas, four, of Marshfield Primary School, is dressed up as Princess Elsa from FrozenEvelyn Thomas, four, of Marshfield Primary School, is dressed up as Princess Elsa from Frozen
Evelyn Thomas, four, of Marshfield Primary School, is dressed up as Princess Elsa from Frozen

Evelyn Thomas, four, of Marshfield Primary School, is dressed up as Princess Elsa from Frozen

Michelle Dacey

South Wales Argus: My Godson S'ire Downing, two, as Mr Stink!My Godson S'ire Downing, two, as Mr Stink!
My Godson S'ire Downing, two, as Mr Stink!

My Godson S'ire Downing, two, as Mr Stink!

Abigail hughes

South Wales Argus: Bailey-rae, seven, goes to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca and is dressed up as Wally from Where's WallyBailey-rae, seven, goes to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca and is dressed up as Wally from Where's Wally
Bailey-rae, seven, goes to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca and is dressed up as Wally from Where's Wally

Bailey-rae, seven, goes to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca and is dressed up as Wally from Where's Wally

Katherine Bridgeman

South Wales Argus: Max Bridgeman, eight, as Willy WonkaMax Bridgeman, eight, as Willy Wonka
Max Bridgeman, eight, as Willy Wonka

Max Bridgeman, eight, as Willy Wonka

Katherine Bridgeman

South Wales Argus: Harper Bridgeman, four, as The Very Hungry CaterpillarHarper Bridgeman, four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Harper Bridgeman, four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Harper Bridgeman, four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Community contributor

South Wales Argus: Maisie, seven, as Coyote Peterson, and Frankie, four, as the one and only SantaMaisie, seven, as Coyote Peterson, and Frankie, four, as the one and only Santa
Maisie, seven, as Coyote Peterson, and Frankie, four, as the one and only Santa

Maisie, seven, as Coyote Peterson, and Frankie, four, as the one and only Santa

Chloe Blud

South Wales Argus: Mabel Blud, 11 months, and Alfie Blud, three, as Princess Belle and Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs.Mabel Blud, 11 months, and Alfie Blud, three, as Princess Belle and Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs.
Mabel Blud, 11 months, and Alfie Blud, three, as Princess Belle and Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs.

Mabel Blud, 11 months, and Alfie Blud, three, as Princess Belle and Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs.

Holly McKenna

South Wales Argus: Emily, five, of St David’s Primary School, Cwmbran, as Dorothy from Wizard of OzEmily, five, of St David’s Primary School, Cwmbran, as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz
Emily, five, of St David’s Primary School, Cwmbran, as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz

Emily, five, of St David’s Primary School, Cwmbran, as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz

Jodie Williams

South Wales Argus: Harry Williams - Age 10 - Fantastic Mr FoxIndie Williams - Age 9 - Violet BeauregardeWoodlands SchoolHarry Williams - Age 10 - Fantastic Mr FoxIndie Williams - Age 9 - Violet BeauregardeWoodlands School
Harry Williams - Age 10 - Fantastic Mr FoxIndie Williams - Age 9 - Violet BeauregardeWoodlands School
Harry Williams - Age 10 - Fantastic Mr FoxWoodlands School
Indie Williams - Age 9 - Violet BeauregardeWoodlands School

Harry and Indie Williams as Fantastic Mr Fox and Violet Beauregarde

Poppy May

South Wales Argus: Poppy as fairy princess PeppaPoppy as fairy princess Peppa
Poppy as fairy princess Peppa

Poppy as fairy princess Peppa

Katie O'Malia

South Wales Argus: Lana, nine, as Luna Lovegood and Ailynn, three, as the monkey from her favourite story The Greedy Rainbow.Lana, nine, as Luna Lovegood and Ailynn, three, as the monkey from her favourite story The Greedy Rainbow.
Lana, nine, as Luna Lovegood and Ailynn, three, as the monkey from her favourite story The Greedy Rainbow.

Lana, nine, as Luna Lovegood and Ailynn, three, as the monkey from her favourite story The Greedy Rainbow.

Sarah williams

South Wales Argus: Serenna Williams, eight, of Llantarnam Primary School is CinderellaSerenna Williams, eight, of Llantarnam Primary School is Cinderella
Serenna Williams, eight, of Llantarnam Primary School is Cinderella

Serenna Williams, eight, of Llantarnam Primary School is Cinderella

Natasha Evans

South Wales Argus: Amelia and Kai Evans, nine and seven, from Tredegar, dressed as Oompa Loompa’s for World Book Day 2022Amelia and Kai Evans, nine and seven, from Tredegar, dressed as Oompa Loompa’s for World Book Day 2022
Amelia and Kai Evans, nine and seven, from Tredegar, dressed as Oompa Loompa’s for World Book Day 2022

Amelia and Kai Evans, nine and seven, from Tredegar, dressed as Oompa Loompa’s for World Book Day 2022

Derek Scantlebury

South Wales Argus: Stick man. Emily Lewis, aged four, of Llantarnam primaryStick man. Emily Lewis, aged four, of Llantarnam primary
Stick man. Emily Lewis, aged four, of Llantarnam primary

Stick man. Emily Lewis, aged four, of Llantarnam primary

Gemma maidment

South Wales Argus: Oscar Riley as Spider-man and Lexi Louise as Mary Poppins. They are both eight and go to Willowtown PrimaryOscar Riley as Spider-man and Lexi Louise as Mary Poppins. They are both eight and go to Willowtown Primary
Oscar Riley as Spider-man and Lexi Louise as Mary Poppins. They are both eight and go to Willowtown Primary

Oscar Riley as Spider-man and Lexi Louise as Mary Poppins. They are both eight and go to Willowtown Primary

Danielle Davies

South Wales Argus: Riley Grist, five, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, dressed as Elephant from Dear ZooRiley Grist, five, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, dressed as Elephant from Dear Zoo
Riley Grist, five, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, dressed as Elephant from Dear Zoo

Riley Grist, five, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, dressed as Elephant from Dear Zoo

Mum

South Wales Argus: Kaiyan Tuvnes of Tredegar Park Primary Playgroup all ready for World Book Day dressed at Spider-manKaiyan Tuvnes of Tredegar Park Primary Playgroup all ready for World Book Day dressed at Spider-man
Kaiyan Tuvnes of Tredegar Park Primary Playgroup all ready for World Book Day dressed at Spider-man

Kaiyan Tuvnes of Tredegar Park Primary Playgroup all ready for World Book Day dressed at Spider-man

Rebecca

South Wales Argus: Evie, nine, of Cwmbran as Charlotte from E B White's Charlotte's Web.Evie, nine, of Cwmbran as Charlotte from E B White's Charlotte's Web.
Evie, nine, of Cwmbran as Charlotte from E B White's Charlotte's Web.

Evie, nine, of Cwmbran as Charlotte from E B White's Charlotte's Web.

Danielle Davies

South Wales Argus: Maisie Grist, 11, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, is the Mad HatterMaisie Grist, 11, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, is the Mad Hatter
Maisie Grist, 11, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, is the Mad Hatter
Always time for tea

Maisie Grist, 11, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, is the Mad Hatter

Lynsey Hinchcliffe

South Wales Argus: Jessica, 11, dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and Hollie Hinchcliffe, eight, as a Creeper from MinecraftThey go to St Andrew's Primary School NewportJessica, 11, dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and Hollie Hinchcliffe, eight, as a Creeper from MinecraftThey go to St Andrew's Primary School Newport
Jessica, 11, dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and Hollie Hinchcliffe, eight, as a Creeper from MinecraftThey go to St Andrew's Primary School Newport

Jessica, 11, dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and Hollie Hinchcliffe, eight, as a Creeper from Minecraft They go to St Andrew's Primary School Newport

Jessica Newnes

South Wales Argus: Freya-Mai Newnes, nine, and Aled Newnes, eight, of Ty-Sign Primary School, as Hermione and HarryFreya-Mai Newnes, nine, and Aled Newnes, eight, of Ty-Sign Primary School, as Hermione and Harry
Freya-Mai Newnes, nine, and Aled Newnes, eight, of Ty-Sign Primary School, as Hermione and Harry
Charlotte Seaborne, three, is Buzz Lightyear. She goes to Brighter Minds Playgroup

Freya-Mai Newnes, nine, and Aled Newnes, eight, of Ty-Sign Primary School, as Hermione and Harry Charlotte Seaborne, three, is Buzz Lightyear. She goes to Brighter Minds Playgroup

Hayley Morris

South Wales Argus: Arlo-Gray with his favourite Peter Rabbit book and dressed as Peter Rabbit for World Book DayArlo-Gray with his favourite Peter Rabbit book and dressed as Peter Rabbit for World Book Day
Arlo-Gray with his favourite Peter Rabbit book and dressed as Peter Rabbit for World Book Day

Arlo-Gray Rowlands, 13 months old, dressed up as his favourite character from his book and film - Peter Rabbit

Carys gittins

South Wales Argus: Willow, three, dressed as Anna from FrozenWillow, three, dressed as Anna from Frozen
Willow, three, dressed as Anna from Frozen

Willow, three, dressed as Anna from Frozen

Olivia thomas

South Wales Argus: Olivia Thomas, eight, of Blenheim Primary School, at Pippy LongstockingOlivia Thomas, eight, of Blenheim Primary School, at Pippy Longstocking
Olivia Thomas, eight, of Blenheim Primary School, at Pippy Longstocking

Olivia Thomas, eight, of Blenheim Primary School, at Pippy Longstocking

Carys gittins

South Wales Argus: Willow, three, dressed as a beautiful fairy princess.Willow, three, dressed as a beautiful fairy princess.
Willow, three, dressed as a beautiful fairy princess.

Willow, three, dressed as a beautiful fairy princess.

Carys Gittins

South Wales Argus: Finley, seven, of St Julian’s Primary School, dressed as his favourite super hero, Iron man.Finley, seven, of St Julian’s Primary School, dressed as his favourite super hero, Iron man.
Finley, seven, of St Julian’s Primary School, dressed as his favourite super hero, Iron man.

Finley, seven, of St Julian’s Primary School, dressed as his favourite super hero, Iron man.

Kate Kempson

South Wales Argus: The tiger who came to teaThe tiger who came to tea
The tiger who came to tea

Lily Kempson, two, dressed as the Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Amie Morgan

South Wales Argus: Peter RabbitPeter Rabbit
Peter Rabbit
Peter Rabbit

Charlie Hanson-Morgan, three, of Pillgwenlly Nursery, dressed as Peter Rabbit

Leanne Lloyd-Tolman

South Wales Argus: Isaiah Lloyd-Tolman, seven, of Croesyceiliog Primary School, dressed as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from How to Train Your Dragon.Isaiah Lloyd-Tolman, seven, of Croesyceiliog Primary School, dressed as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from How to Train Your Dragon.
Isaiah Lloyd-Tolman, seven, of Croesyceiliog Primary School, dressed as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from How to Train Your Dragon.

Isaiah Lloyd-Tolman, seven, of Croesyceiliog Primary School, dressed as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from How to Train Your Dragon.