Children across Gwent are dressing up for World Book Day today and they have also been sending us their pictures.
www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/oJJKfQYt/
Carys James, of Newport, sent in this picture of Darcie in her handmade Peter Rabbit theme dress.
Olivia Quinton, of Usk, has shared this picture of Oakley Quinton dressed as Aladdin.
Jodie Greenslade, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Max Greenslade, eight, of Malpas Church Primary School, who is dressed as Norman the slug with the silly shell.
Katie Porter, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Myah (six) as Minnie Mouse and Carter (three) as Spider-Man.
Ashleigh Morgan, of Newport, sent in this picture of Caleb (nine), and seven-year-old twins Ffion and Nia dressed as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger.
Did your kids dress up for World Book Day?
"Send us your pictures of your child dressed up and we may publish them in the paper"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Kiara Morton, 10, as a Slytherin student; George Love, five, as the Cat in the Hat; Kaydie Love, three, as the Cat in the Hat; and Faith and Harmony Love, both four, as Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat
Mario, nine, as Bert from Mary Poppins
Daisy Edwards, six, as Mary Poppins
Alayna -jane, of Bleanavon Hertiage School, as the Queen of Hearts
Melody Higgs, eight, as Matilda and Phoebe Irvine, 11, as Alice in Wonderland. Both attend Llantarnam Community Primary
Lilly Emanuel, nine, of Llantarnam Primary School as Wednesday Addams
Cassie-beth is five and goes to the ASD base at Glanhowy Primary. She dressed up as Goldilocks
Ollie Thomas as Harry Potter. He is seven and goes to Glan Usk Primary School
Evelyn Brown, seven, of Ysgol Bryn Onnen, as Little Miss Princess
Georgi Stock dressed as Flopsy from Peter Rabbit.
Skyla Norman, nine, as a genie, and Tayla Norman, five, as Dorothy. They both attend Henllys Church in Wales School
Willow Mulligan, two
Shay Thomas, nine, of St Andrews Primary School as Harry Potter
Evelyn Thomas, four, of Marshfield Primary School, is dressed up as Princess Elsa from Frozen
My Godson S'ire Downing, two, as Mr Stink!
Bailey-rae, seven, goes to Ty Sign Primary School in Risca and is dressed up as Wally from Where's Wally
Max Bridgeman, eight, as Willy Wonka
Harper Bridgeman, four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Maisie, seven, as Coyote Peterson, and Frankie, four, as the one and only Santa
Mabel Blud, 11 months, and Alfie Blud, three, as Princess Belle and Harry and the Bucketful of Dinosaurs.
Emily, five, of St David’s Primary School, Cwmbran, as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz
Harry and Indie Williams as Fantastic Mr Fox and Violet Beauregarde
Poppy as fairy princess Peppa
Lana, nine, as Luna Lovegood and Ailynn, three, as the monkey from her favourite story The Greedy Rainbow.
Serenna Williams, eight, of Llantarnam Primary School is Cinderella
Amelia and Kai Evans, nine and seven, from Tredegar, dressed as Oompa Loompa’s for World Book Day 2022
Stick man. Emily Lewis, aged four, of Llantarnam primary
Oscar Riley as Spider-man and Lexi Louise as Mary Poppins. They are both eight and go to Willowtown Primary
Riley Grist, five, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, dressed as Elephant from Dear Zoo
Kaiyan Tuvnes of Tredegar Park Primary Playgroup all ready for World Book Day dressed at Spider-man
Evie, nine, of Cwmbran as Charlotte from E B White's Charlotte's Web.
Maisie Grist, 11, of Glyncoed Primary Ebbw Vale, is the Mad Hatter
Jessica, 11, dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things and Hollie Hinchcliffe, eight, as a Creeper from Minecraft They go to St Andrew's Primary School Newport
Freya-Mai Newnes, nine, and Aled Newnes, eight, of Ty-Sign Primary School, as Hermione and Harry Charlotte Seaborne, three, is Buzz Lightyear. She goes to Brighter Minds Playgroup
Arlo-Gray Rowlands, 13 months old, dressed up as his favourite character from his book and film - Peter Rabbit
Willow, three, dressed as Anna from Frozen
Olivia Thomas, eight, of Blenheim Primary School, at Pippy Longstocking
Willow, three, dressed as a beautiful fairy princess.
Finley, seven, of St Julian’s Primary School, dressed as his favourite super hero, Iron man.
Lily Kempson, two, dressed as the Tiger Who Came to Tea.
Charlie Hanson-Morgan, three, of Pillgwenlly Nursery, dressed as Peter Rabbit
Isaiah Lloyd-Tolman, seven, of Croesyceiliog Primary School, dressed as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III from How to Train Your Dragon.
