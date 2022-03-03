NEWPORT County AFC supporters will not be able to buy tickets on the day for Saturday's League Two fixture with promotion rivals Bristol Rovers because of a bumper travelling contingent.
The sixth-placed Exiles are looking to finish a five-game home streak on a high with victory against in-form Rovers (kick-off 3pm).
The Gas, who would leapfrog County with victory, have charged up the table and will be roared on by 1,100 fans after their allocation sold out rapidly.
That means County supporters have until 6pm tomorrow to buy their tickets either in person or online.
Hospitality has also sold out for the clash between the promotion rivals in front of what is likely to be one of the biggest crowds of the campaign.
The League Cup defeat to Premier League Southampton was watched by 7,002 fans while 5,141 came through the turnstiles for the visit of Swindon Town.
County's entertaining 1-1 draw against leaders Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday was watched by 4,448 with 346 of the crowd coming from Gloucestershire.
The Exiles sold out their allocation at the Memorial Ground when James Rowberry's reign started with a 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.