The long-running soap Neighbours has announced that it will be closing down production in June after it was unable to find a new broadcaster.

The future of the show had been in doubt after Channel 5 last month confirmed it would stop airing the soap.

Now it is confirmed to be ending after production company Fremantle Media failed to find a new channel to host it on.

A statement released on the official Twitter account of the programme revealed: "We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

Neighbours first hit screens in 1985 and many household names have appeared on it – including Kylie Minogue, Liam Hemsworth, Jason Donovan, Alan Dale and Margot Robbie.

It had originally aired on BBC One in the UK until 2008, when it moved over to Channel 5.

According to Metro show bosses are said to be planning a very special end to the programme, with Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop, having confirmed he will reprise his role while Kylie Minogue and Jason Donavon have both been approached in the hope they will return.