WORLD Book Day is here, and as always, it is one of the highly anticipated dates on the school calendar.

In recent years, many of the events and activities have had to take place remotely, due to virtual learning and lockdowns.

But this year, with classes back to a new kind of normal, youngsters from across Newport and Gwent have headed into school dressed up as their favourite characters and creatures from books.

And, it is fair to say that they have done an excellent job.

Below, you can check out some of the best and creative costumes that we have seen from across our area so far.

Of course, we aren’t judges, so these are just some of the ones that have stood out here at the Argus.

All day long, we’re going to be covering World Book Day, so you can get in touch if you have any amazing pictures to share with our readers here

Look: costumes from Newport and Gwent

South Wales Argus: Mali Morgan age 8 as Mr StinkMali Morgan age 8 as Mr Stink

Mali Morgan, age eight, as Mr Stink

South Wales Argus: Tristan Hyatt aged 9 as Greg from Diary of a Wimpy kidTristan Hyatt aged 9 as Greg from Diary of a Wimpy kid

Tristan Hyatt, aged nine, as Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid

South Wales Argus: 1. Evie Brian age 9 as Charlotte from Charlotte's Webb1. Evie Brian age 9 as Charlotte from Charlotte's Webb

Evie Brian age nine as Charlotte from Charlotte's Webb

South Wales Argus: Emily Jones age 9 is a massive Harry Potter fan and decided to dress as HagridEmily Jones age 9 is a massive Harry Potter fan and decided to dress as Hagrid

Emily Jones, age nine, is a massive Harry Potter fan and decided to dress as Hagrid

South Wales Argus: Harper Bridgeman, age 4 - The Very Hungry CaterpillarHarper Bridgeman, age 4 - The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Harper Bridgeman, age four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar

South Wales Argus: 2. Meet Norman.....the slug with the silly shell by Jodie Greenslade2. Meet Norman.....the slug with the silly shell by Jodie Greenslade

 

Meet Norman.....the slug with the silly shell by Jodie Greenslade

South Wales Argus: Harlie-Rose age 7 as the QueenHarlie-Rose age 7 as the Queen

Harlie-Rose, age seven, as The Queen

South Wales Argus: Tyler Smout as a catTyler Smout as a cat

Tyler Smout as a very scary cat

South Wales Argus: Harri Davies as a royal guardHarri Davies as a royal guard

Harri Davies as a royal guard