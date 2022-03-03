WORLD Book Day is here, and as always, it is one of the highly anticipated dates on the school calendar.
In recent years, many of the events and activities have had to take place remotely, due to virtual learning and lockdowns.
But this year, with classes back to a new kind of normal, youngsters from across Newport and Gwent have headed into school dressed up as their favourite characters and creatures from books.
And, it is fair to say that they have done an excellent job.
Below, you can check out some of the best and creative costumes that we have seen from across our area so far.
Of course, we aren’t judges, so these are just some of the ones that have stood out here at the Argus.
All day long, we’re going to be covering World Book Day, so you can get in touch if you have any amazing pictures to share with our readers here.
Look: costumes from Newport and Gwent
Mali Morgan, age eight, as Mr Stink
Tristan Hyatt, aged nine, as Greg from Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Evie Brian age nine as Charlotte from Charlotte's Webb
Emily Jones, age nine, is a massive Harry Potter fan and decided to dress as Hagrid
Harper Bridgeman, age four, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Meet Norman.....the slug with the silly shell by Jodie Greenslade
Harlie-Rose, age seven, as The Queen
Tyler Smout as a very scary cat
Harri Davies as a royal guard
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.