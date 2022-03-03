SCOT Bennett is confident that Newport County AFC have the quality to cope with a growing list of absentees.

The Exiles take on League Two promotion rivals Bristol Rovers at Rodney Parade on Saturday and will do so without injured defenders Josh Pask (hamstring) and Priestley Farquharson (knee), midfielder Robbie Willmott (calf) and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson (hamstring).

They suffered a further blow in the closing stages of Tuesday's 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers when James Clarke was sent off for a second booking.

The 32-year-old will miss the clash with the Gas, forcing manager James Rowberry into a defensive reshuffle.

The loss of Baker-Richardson has led to on-loan Crystal Palace striker Rob Street impressing and Bennett believes the same will happen at the back.

OFF: James Clarke was sent off against Forest Green

"We have a big enough squad and good enough players to cope with Clarkey not being there," said the stalwart, who is one of the options if Rowberry opts to move him back from midfield.

"It's a shame because he has just got back in the team and was doing well but the squad is big enough but whoever comes in will be ready to go.

"It's a bit frustrating with the injuries that we are picking up at the moment to key players but we have quality players waiting and chomping at the bit to get their chance, now it's about them taking it."

County are sixth in the table after an unbeaten run from four testing home fixtures, albeit they shared the spoils with resurgent Oldham, in-form Mansfield and Forest Green along with a win against Tranmere.

Third-placed Rovers had conceded just 23 goals before shipping four at Rodney Parade and the Exiles started sharply against the leaders in midweek.

"We are confident about the [attacking] football we can play. Forest Green are a good side and we cut them open three or four times with clear-cut chances that on another day we put in," said Bennett.

"I don't think that there will be many teams that cut Forest Green open the way that we did, so it's always positive when you are playing that well.

"We are definitely creating enough chances but it's just about cutting out the silly errors at the other end.

"It was a hard-earned point, it was a bit of a battle out there and we are a bit disappointed because we created enough clear-cut chances to have been two or three up.

"The goal probably shouldn't have been going in at the near post from that angle but in the end it was a good point against a good team."

County dug deep against Forest Green and haven't had long to get ready for a Bristol Rovers side who have taken 13 points from their last five games.

"It's another big game and they are on a good run of form," said Bennett. "We have to recover well, prepare right and go again to try and get the three points this time."