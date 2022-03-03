THE House of Commons has pushed through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that will give police powers to further restrict protests.

The controversial move has worried some as new noise limits on protests can be imposed, as well as a start and finish time.

The new rules could be applied to individuals, and protesters can be charged if they fail to follow restrictions they should know about, as opposed to the current rules where police have to prove that they told protestors to move along.

The proposed laws include intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance, which is aimed at deterring people from occupying public spaces and people who damage memorials could face up to 10 years in jail.

MPs in the Commons pushed through the Bill on March 1 after peers in the House of Lords voted to amend aspects, such as noise restrictions, and voted to make misogyny a hate crime.

However, MPs voted to add back in several of the aspects rejected by peers and removed the amendment to make misogyny a hate crime.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, opposed the Bill and said she has received correspondence from constituents who are concerned.

Mrs Jones said: "I have received representations from residents across Newport West who are increasingly worried about the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

"I share their concerns, especially on the impact on our democratic, collective and individual right to protest.

"Local people will, I hope, be pleased to know that I voted against the Police and Crime Bill because whilst the aims were correct, the Tory attempts at solutions were simply unacceptable.

"I was very pleased that the House of Lords voted against a range of the extreme and dangerous measures contained in the Bill.

"While the Government had accepted Labour’s proposals to urgently review drinks spiking, shamefully they voted against our amendments on criminalising sex for rent and making misogyny a hate crime.

"The Bill returned to the House of Commons earlier this week and I voted against it.

"Sadly, the Tory majority in Parliament pushed it through and it will be soon signed into law by Her Majesty the Queen.

"Please know that I will always defend the values we hold close and I shall continue to make these points in Parliament and directly with Ministers at every opportunity before me."

The Bill will soon be written into law by the Queen.