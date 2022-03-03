NEWPORT is ready to take in refugees from Ukraine, city councillors have said, as they expressed solidarity with people affected by the Russian invasion.

A motion to “deplore” the actions of Russia’s Vladimir Putin was put forward by leader Cllr Jane Mudd at a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 1, and was unanimously approved by councillors.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, who represents Alway, described the Russian president as a “raving lunatic”.

“If anyone disagrees with us being open and welcoming to refugees, shame on you," she said. "They need our help and they need it now.”

Cllr Mudd said: “Newport has a long and proud tradition of giving sanctuary to refugees and we are ready to do what we can to help those having to flee their homes and country as a result of this cruel and unwarranted invasion.”

The Welsh Government has also announced £4 million of financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, stands ready to welcome people fleeing Ukraine. Tomorrow we will be holding urgent discussions with local authority leaders to ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees.”

Details of how local authorities can help are expected to be announced later this week.

Commenting on the council’s ability to help, Cllr Ray Truman said: “Newport might have a small voice but it has got to be heard.”

Cllr Mudd, who represents Malpas, said: “We will support all efforts to secure a peaceful and diplomatic solution, and for conflict and loss of life to be avoided.”

The motion was seconded by Conservative group leader, Cllr Matthew Evans, who said: “I don’t think there is a single person across the city that hasn’t been totally shook by what we have witnessed in Ukraine.”

Cllr Yvonne Forsey for Rogerstone described the scenes in Ukraine as “utterly heart-breaking”.

Victoria councillor Gavin Horton raised concerns around the treatment of Russian people in Newport.

Cllr Horton said: “I employ a Russian lady within my business and she has experienced some kick-back. She has no views on Ukraine different to the rest of us – I am wondering how we can support the Russian population that live within our wards.”

Cllr Mudd urged any Ukrainians or Russians in Newport to come forward if they were in need of support.

Mayor of Newport, Cllr David Williams, said: “There are some members of our society who are foolish enough to blame local people.”

More information on where to go for support can be found here: https://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Council-Democracy/News/articles/2022/March-2022/Ukraine-%E2%80%93-support-information-for-residents.aspx