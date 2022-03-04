JASON Strange will pit his wits against his former right-hand man when Ebbw Vale take on RGC in the Premiership tomorrow.

The Steelmen will look to start as they finished after coming agonisingly close to denying pace-setting Newport victory at Eugene Cross Park last time out.

Ebbw are rebuilding after the return of Strange in December and the head coach would have been pleased with the spirit shown against the in-form Black and Ambers, yet frustrated they left a charge too late.

Things looked ominous when the Steelmen trailed 29-10 early in the second half yet they reaped the rewards of their power game in heavy conditions to have a shot at the draw with the clock in the red.

Ebbw were inches away from scoring under the posts yet had to settle for a losing bonus point.

Now they head north to Colwyn Bay to face an RGC side coached by Ceri Jones, whose exploits at Eugene Cross Park earned a spell as Dragons forwards coach.

The former prop was brought to Ebbw by Strange in 2015 and remained after the head coach's departure for a WRU job to play a key role in the 2016 title triumph.

Jones has already enjoyed a Premiership Cup double over his old side after RGC edged a 17-13 win in the north before their 14 men sneaked a 22-21 success in Gwent.

Tomorrow's hosts are in the mix for the play-offs after wins against Merthyr and Swansea but Strange is encouraged by what he saw from against a Newport side who are five from five.

The old Ebbw coaching team of Ceri Jones, Nick Wakley and Jason Strange

"I thought we were really good value in the second half and nobody would have had any complaints if we had won or drew," he said.

"The bench all made an impact and we're just looking to make sure we take our chances more and we'll have to against RGC. Ceri Jones has got them working well from what I know, but we'll focus on ourselves.

"Our intensity is up and we looked the better team in the final quarter, which is testament to the hard work of the players and how well we've worked their fitness."

Newport will be knocked from the top of the table if Cardiff beat Aberavon on Saturday but they can regain first place at Llanelli on Sunday.

The Black and Ambers are looking good for the top four in this shortened home or away league format but will want a semi-final at Spytty Park.

Ty Morris won't want his side to slip up at Parc y Scarlets against a Llanelli side that have won just one of 15 games this season.

Premiership fixtures: Saturday - Cardiff v Aberavon, Carmarthen Quins v Bridgend, Pontypridd v Merthyr, RGC v Ebbw Vale. Sunday - Llanelli v Newport.