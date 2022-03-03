THERE have been three new deaths relating to Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
This means Wales' total death toll for the entire pandemic is now at 7,015.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,189, according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 899 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 181 were in the Gwent region.
Newport recorded the highest number of new cases with 53, Caerphilly recorded 46, 35 were recorded in Monmouthshire, 29 in Blaenau Gwent and 18 in Torfaen.
Cases by Welsh local authority area:
- Anglesey - seven
- Blaenau Gwent - 29
- Bridgend – 31
- Caerphilly – 46
- Cardiff – 99
- Carmarthenshire – 54
- Ceredigion - eight
- Conwy - 44
- Denbighshire - 18
- Flintshire - 40
- Gwynedd - 39
- Merthyr Tydfil - 13
- Monmouthshire - 35
- Neath Port Talbot - 40
- Newport – 53
- Pembrokeshire - 37
- Powys - 33
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 76
- Swansea – 69
- Torfaen - 18
- Vale of Glamorgan – 54
- Wrexham - 28
- Unknown location - three
- Resident outside Wales – 25
