BOTH the BBC and ITV have pulled out commercial agreements with the UK’s largest theme park through fear of destroying a tiny spider’s home.

The huge ‘London Resort’ dubbed the ‘UK’s Disneyland’ plans to be a ginormous development on 29.5 hectacres of land in Swanscombe, Kent.

The developers had hoped to have major broadcasters BBC and ITV on board so that the site could feature rides inspired by hit British shows including Doctor Who, Sherlock and Thunderbirds.

However, plans for the park have faced backlash over what it would mean for the 1cm jumping spider which lives on the land of the proposed development.

Natural England said more than 1,700 invertebrate species call the area home - including a quarter of the UK’s water beetles, and the site was declared a site of special interest due to the wildlife

Following pressure from Save Swanscombe Peninsula campaigners both BBC and ITV have pulled out of agreements with the park.

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: “BBC Studios has no commercial agreement in place with London Resort and no current plans to enter into any agreement.

“We would only consider doing so should there be clear and decisive evidence that the project would have a net positive environmental impact.”

An ITV spokesperson added: “ITV's arrangement with the London Resort was that we were a potential licensor of one of our children's brands, which was Thunderbirds.

“We can confirm that ITV no longer has a commercial arrangement with London Resort as the agreement has now ended. This means that Thunderbirds will not be a part of the park.”

A spokesperson for The London Resort said: “Nobody ever said major infrastructure projects were easy or quick. We look forward to delivering the first top tier theme park for the UK.”