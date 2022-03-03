ITV has today announced that it will be launching a new streaming service later in 2022 which it describes as "the UK’s first integrated advertising and subscription funded platform".

Called ITVX, viewers will be able to watch thousands of hours worth of programmes for free with adverts.

However, there will also be a subscription tier that provides all that content ad-free and in addition provides thousands more hours of British boxsets from BritBox and other partners’ content.

In a change-up, ITVX will also be used to premiere much of ITV's new content, which will then be broadcast on linear TV months later.

ITVX - Britain's freshest new streaming service launching later this year. Details - https://t.co/R9XPgwK33X pic.twitter.com/vIN8fYtrT3 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 3, 2022

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive said: "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy.

“We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels, by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences.

"In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice.”

Until the launch of ITVX later this year, ITV Hub will continue to be the free streaming home of ITV, with ongoing plans to scale up the amount of content on the service in the run up to ITVX launch.

Prices for the subscription tier will be announced later in the year.

What content will be on ITVX?





A wealth of dramas will now stream first and for free on ITVX before arriving six to nine months later on ITV’s broadcast channel, including A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson, Lenny Henry’s six part drama The Little Birds and Litvinenko starring David Tennant with many more to be revealed.

Other content will be a feature-length film finale for Plebs, and documentaries like The Case Against Cosby and A Year on Planet Earth.